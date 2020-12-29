With sweatpant sales surging this year, it's not a surprise that even the most stylish celebrities are now adopting the cozy look full-time. But unlike the general public, A-listers typically don't throw on a set with just anything. The most recent trend they've adopted? Pairing relatively affordable sweats with luxury bags, like Elsa Hosk's black sweats outfit, which included a $115 suit and a $3,600 Bottega Veneta purse.

An expensive designer handbag is probably not the first thing you would think of to wear with your the sweats you bought on a whim, but Hosk makes it work flawlessly. Her trick? Keeping her outfit simple, while using her accessories to make it shine; in this case, that included a Cash World hoodie and sweatpants with a Bottega Veneta pouch and leather Prada combat boots.

This isn't the first time Hosk has upgraded a basic sweatsuit with some expert styling. Since announcing her pregnancy, she's joked on Instagram about certain comfy looks becoming her "pregnancy uniform," often featuring chunky sneakers or an oversized blazer on top. Honestly, it's a genius way to throw together a cozy outfit that's easy but semi-polished — and if you already have some high-quality accessories in your closet, it can be pretty affordable, too.

Frazer Harrison/GC Images/Getty Images

Hosk isn't the only celebrity to give this kind of look her stamp of approval, either. Jennifer Lopez has practically made a sport of pairing her large Birkin collection with various sweatsuits this month, and has even started adding accessories like Dior hats and shearling Coach vests. And Hailey Bieber recently used a gray sweatsuit as a backdrop to make a green Bottega Veneta bag pop.

Want to try this high-low look for yourself? All you need are some simple sweats — then, just pair them with your favorite investment piece and let it shine. Shop TZR's favorite sets (along with Hosk's own suit) to get your outfit started, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.