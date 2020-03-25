There's only one way to approach any current event in the land of TikTok: through an incredibly catchy song. On March 25, e.l.f. Cosmetics' "Eyes. Lips. Face." remix with iLL Wayno dropped — and it's very different than the beauty brand's original viral track. While the beat is the same, the message has changed; the new "Eyes. Lips. Face. Safe." is all about following basic hygiene steps in light of COVID-19.

It's no small move on the e.l.f. Cosmetics' part, either. The beauty brand's first "Eyes. Lips. Face." song has garnered more than 4.7 billion views on TikTok alone — thanks to the viral #EyesLipsFace challenge — with the official YouTube music video adding another 2 million to its roster. It's safe to say that the song's previous free-spirited message has had a wide reach.

But how do you recreate that social media magic the second time around? For "Eyes. Lips. Face. Safe.", e.l.f. Cosmetics teamed up with the creative agency Movers+Shakers, Republic Records producer iLL Wayno, and singer Holla FyeSixWun. This time, though, both artists are at home in the just-dropped video (versus the last one, which featured multiple parties and a rooftop skate park). The lyrics were tweaked as well: "Only look with your eyes. Air kiss with them lips. Attitude, don’t touch your face. Eyes. Lips. Face. Safe," reminds the new song.

In other words, it's the social media version of social distancing, complete with dance moves that don't involve touching your face. To watch the TikTok for yourself — though fair warning, the song will get stuck in your head — you can click over to e.l.f. Cosmetics' channel, @elfyeah.

