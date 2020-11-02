Election-Themed Nail Art Is Taking Over Instagram & These Celebrities Are On Board

With mere hours to go until what will almost definitely be a highly charged, record-breaking Election Day, social media is awash with last-minute activism and nonpartisan pleas to vote. The fraught political climate seems to have seeped into every little nook and cranny of the internet, even sparking its very own Instagram beauty trend: election-centric nail art. These celebrity manicures are one more reminder to vote.

Generation Z Instagrammers and TikTokers will reportedly make up a tenth of voters this year, and their keenness to cast a ballot has been increasingly apparent over the past few months. Pop culture icons — the virtual ringleaders of 2020's young voter demographic — have been fueling the enthusiasm with politically relevant sartorial statements, one of the most prominent being Lizzo's election-inspired outfit at October's Billboard Music Awards.

Before the rapper posted a video of herself dropping off her mail-in ballot in an American flag-adorned bustier, she accepted her golden microphone in an election-inspired dress and nail duo. Now, the theme dominates the grids of manicurists like Mei Kawajiri (aka Nails by Mei) and Betina Goldstein, and has enticed other celebrities like Olivia Munn, Gabrielle Union, and Kerry Washington to flaunt their own "vote nails" in solidarity.

Lizzo Two weeks ahead of the November 3 election, Lizzo turned up at the Billboard Music Awards fully adorned in the word "vote." She even launched a voting campaign of her own dubbed LIZZOBEVOTING. This look is courtesy of Eri Ishizu, whose clients also include Laverne Cox and Jennifer Lopez.

Kerry Washington The raised fist — now a symbol of Black Lives Matter — and peace sign emojis played a part in Kerry Washington's election-themed #ManiMonday courtesy of Kim Truong.

Olivia Munn Truong was also responsible for Olivia Munn's vote nails, a subtler take combining thin red tips with the word "vote" written across her hand in white.

Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union / Instagram Similarly neutral, Gabrielle Union debuted her election-centric manicure with a call to action. "I'm voting because like millions of people across America, I believe that it's time for change," she wrote in an Instagram Story.