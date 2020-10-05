Rather than the traditional pumpkins, skeletons, and any other Halloween clichés you can think of, the best October 2020 nail designs are inspired by the fashion runways of Fendi and Chromat rather than ghouls and goblins.

The more refined design inspiration comes as nail artists have been working overtime this season, despite the fact that fashion shows have been on a much smaller scale this season. "I focused on shape, texture, and of course, sparkle," says Mar y Sol Inzerillo, key nail artist for Christian Cowan and Defy and Inspire ambassador. "With 22 custom nail looks to create, I used Apres Gel-X nail extensions and filed many to resemble a Japanese tanto knife, similar to the lipstick nail but with the three-dimensional aspect. Colors varied in order to compliment the collection, the spiked hair, and the bold make up."

She says there's no better time than now to try the nails looks you're usually afraid of in the fall. "To be honest, we’ve all been in quarantine practicing our DIY manicures," she says. "And in a digital age, there's no limits."

And she's right: check out the nail trends spotted on Spring/Summer 2021 runways that will be making October 2020 arguably the best nail month of the year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

October 2020 Nail Design: Glam Rock at Rebecca Minkoff

Gina Edwards

“Rebecca's collection brings us an eclectic wave of classic chic with a rocker vibe for the on the go woman,” Gina Edwards key nail artist and KISS brand ambassador says. “I placed individual star decals from KISS Salon Secrets Nail Art Starter Kit as accents on a classic black KISS nail base in keeping with the minimalistic nail art trends which I feel will never go out of style. Adding the stars give the nails a celestial rocker feel.”

October 2020 Nail Design: Everything Nails at Chromat

Chromat

Eda Levenson, key nail artist for Chromat, played off the colors and textures of the entire collection for nails that lacked continuity, but had plenty of head-turning appeal. For even more dimension, Levenson created three-dimensional bubbles on the nails for even more drama.

October 2020 Nail Design: Galaxy Nails at Christian Cowan

Defy & Inspire

"If you're still feeling the dark nail trends for winter, go for it," Inzerillo says. "Gauntlet from Defy & Inspire was [ a ] go-to color. I was feeling extra creative so I added some crystals from Swarovski." Defy & Inspire's formula dries quickly and has a thick brush so it was easy to create the look."

October 2020 Nail Design: Candy Apple Reds at Fendi

Fendi

Leave it to Fendi to keep the nail looks super minimal, but super sophisticated. Each model wore a different, simple one-tone color on the nails which complimented the delicate silhouettes of the fashions perfectly.

October 2020 Nail Design: High-Intensity Metallics at Christian Cowan

Defy & Inspire

"The nail looks from the spring runway are starting early," Inzerillo says. "I mean, why not? A fun glitter is just that, a fun glitter. Who says you can only wear it in spring?"