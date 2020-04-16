In a time where sleepwear has become the new workwear, Eberjey's "Love More, Save More" sale couldn't be more fitting. On April 16, for one day only, the underthings brand is marking down all their sleepwear in celebration of National "Wear Your PJ's To Work" day — and there are tons of savings to take advantage of. With three different price-drop tiers on offer, the more you shop, the more savings you'll unlock — so splurging is encouraged. What's more: all the styles are as chic as they are cozy, with endlessly soft textures that you'll return to time and time again.

No matter what your sleepwear preference is, there's something for everyone — all of which tap the matching set trend that's everywhere right now. For those who prefer a warmer long sleeve-pant duo, you'll love the Gisele set, which comes in all the brand's favorite color-ways — sorbet pink, graphite, light orchid, and dozens more. Each of these sets feature contrasting piping, to ensure they pop cleanly against your sheets. With similar detailing, you'll find the Sleep Chic long-sleeve and short set, which feature two opposite pattern concepts: Estrella Navy, which invokes the night sky, and a parchment-hued Winter Stripes print. For those who favor lace styles, there's something for you, too — the One and Only satin short set is equal parts romantic and feminine, boasting an ivory-colored lace trim that you'll want to rotate constantly.

COURTESY OF EBERJEY COURTESY OF EBERJEY COURTESY OF EBERJEY

As for the savings, they're truly as good as it gets: for two PJ sets, unlock $40 off; for 3, get $75 off; and 4, receive $120 off, covering the full cost of one set. This is also a great opportunity to explore the other chic pieces on their site — including their newly-launched swimwear line, whose terracotta and magenta bougainvillea-hued bikinis are inspired by the rich colors of the Mediterranean. Or, take a minute to discover their famed underthings, which the brand is most known for after first conceiving the boyshort some twenty years back.

No matter what you find, you're sure to hold each piece close to your heart — as is Eberjey's promise. Ahead, shop select styles on sale, available in several different color-ways.

