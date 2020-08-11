Dua Lipa's two-tone hair and edgy streetwear may be what she's best known for, but the singer is embracing playful pops of color this summer. Dua Lipa's Chanel matching set is an excellent reminder that even form-fitting knits can be summer appropriate when they happen to be a pair of hot pants and short-sleeved cardigan. Both cozy and presentable, the two-piece set should be your end of summer trend to try — and which you can easily transition to cooler temps on the way.

Though the 24-year-old likes to mix and match indie brands like Mirror Palais and Marine Serre, she's known for expertly mixing in the classics as well, with Chanel being a favorite of hers. On Aug. 9, Lipa shared her latest ensemble on her Instagram page with a slideshow post featuring two of the platform's favorite things, fashion and puppies. Her co-ord is a knitted cardigan and hot pant in a peach shade with eggplant-hued contrast trim. The dainty fit rendered in a sheer knit fabric with gold buttons is a custom design from the house and her retro hairstyle only further epitomizes classic Chanel glamour. And last but not certainly not least, if you don't keep up with the singer her pup is a rescue named Dexter that she adopted with her partner, Anwar Hadid.

Knits are not only a Fall staple but have been a surprising mainstay this summer due to the desired comfort that comes with working from home. Given that her knit is lightweight and cropped, it's more than ideal for the current sunny days but can be mixed and matched going forward into Autumn with jeans and layering pieces. And if you don't have an exact coordinating set like hers, simply grab a cropped cardigan and hot pants and go for an old-fashioned glam look to easily DIY her style. However, if you're all in favor of the matchy-matchy set, here's a few options to scratch that itch.

Try summers favorite knitwear with these Dua Lipa-approved coordinating sets, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.