Cover FX's Fall 2020 Friends & Family Sale Is Here, With 25% Off Of All Your Glow-Boosting Favorites
After sweeping highlighter across those cheeks all summer long and eking out every last drop of your tinted moisturizer, you're probably due for a refill on the products in your dew-inducing kit. Well, perfect timing since Cover FX's Friends & Family Sale is back for the last time this year. Replace those empty bottles with thicker cold weather foundations, and stock up on plenty of shimmery highlighters to keep you glowing even when the weather is anything but.
Like its twin sale earlier in the year, customers will be granted free shipping and 25 percent off site-wide, and yes, that includes your favorite Custom Enhancer Drops and Monochromatic Duos. To take advantage of the discount, you'll need to type in the code "HEYFAM" after your fill up your cart and head to checkout. Shoppers will also receive a surprise gift with purchases of $65 or more.
The sale will only be kicking for a few days, so be sure to grab your favorites by Oct. 6. Up ahead, browse a handful of products you'll definitely want to swipe up during the sale, and see the full collection on Cover FX's website.
This hardworking foundation comes in 40 shades and is not only waterproof, sweat-proof, and transfer-proof, but it manages to deflect pollution for you, too, thanks to fermented algae extract. Now $33, this formula also contains a unique ingredient that's helpful for oilier complexions: rice hull powder, which wicks away sweat.
One of the brand's most beloved products — the Custom Enhancer Drops — comes in several glimmering, dew-enhancing shades. A few drops from the vial can be layered under your makeup or mixed in your formulas for mega radiance. Swoop it up while it's $31.50 each.
This isn't your ordinary makeup brush. With three small wells to pour product into, mixing, matching, and blending has never been easier. And, now that it's $29.25, you can't say no to treating yourself to a guaranteed flawless finish.
These matte, but moisturizing lippies are a recent addition to the Cover FX family, and now that they're on sale for $15.75, you'll want to grab a few. With a bit of vitamin C and E infused into the formula, your lips will feel nourished while you wear it.
Any makeup kit needs the perfect blush palette to feel complete and this half-matte, half-shimmer version seals the deal. Choose one finish or layer them both, and be sure to try wearing these now-$28.50 shades with the Monochromatic Lip Colors, as they pair perfectly.
Forget what you know about cream eyeshadows and take a chance on this currently $21 one. It won't crease, slide, or run and if you'd like to use it around the rest of your face (not just your lids), you can — you get full creative freedom with this product.
Even with sweaty season long gone, a good setting spray is a must year-round. Rain, snow, sun, or just a stressful meeting has nothing on this illuminating spray with shea butter and prickly pear cactus extract that will keep your complexion glowing and fresh. Grab it while it's on sale for $23.25.