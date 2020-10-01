After sweeping highlighter across those cheeks all summer long and eking out every last drop of your tinted moisturizer, you're probably due for a refill on the products in your dew-inducing kit. Well, perfect timing since Cover FX's Friends & Family Sale is back for the last time this year. Replace those empty bottles with thicker cold weather foundations, and stock up on plenty of shimmery highlighters to keep you glowing even when the weather is anything but.

Like its twin sale earlier in the year, customers will be granted free shipping and 25 percent off site-wide, and yes, that includes your favorite Custom Enhancer Drops and Monochromatic Duos. To take advantage of the discount, you'll need to type in the code "HEYFAM" after your fill up your cart and head to checkout. Shoppers will also receive a surprise gift with purchases of $65 or more.

The sale will only be kicking for a few days, so be sure to grab your favorites by Oct. 6. Up ahead, browse a handful of products you'll definitely want to swipe up during the sale, and see the full collection on Cover FX's website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.