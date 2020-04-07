Although you might not be able to *see* your friends and family at the moment, you can partake in Cover FX's Friends and Family Sale. The beauty brand is running its bi-annual sale right now, which means even the most fan-favorite of products are discounted. And no, you don't have to be friends or family (or a rewards member) of the brand get in on the action.

If you're unfamiliar with Cover FX, all products — from foundation to setting spray — are vegan, cruelty-free and always formulated without talc, parabens, fragrance, mineral oil, gluten, sulfates, and phthalates. As evidenced, the brand takes its ingredients — and quality — pretty seriously. "Cover FX was founded on the belief that people can have both clean ingredients and high performance in one brand," reads a statement on the brand's website.

And now that you know about the beloved brand, back to the sale — because that's why you're here. From April 7 through April 14, you can get 25 percent off all products by entering the code "FAMILY" at checkout. Snag best-selling Custom Enhancer Drops, now $31.50, or go for longstanding belle of the ball, the Total Cover Cream Foundation, now $31.50 as well. But a simple percentage off isn't the only thing Cover FX is offering; orders over $65 get a free gift (spoiler: it's the Spotlight Loose Highlighting Powder in its full size). Oh, and one more thing: all orders, no matter the total, receive free shipping. *Cries with happiness.*

Check out Cover FX's website for all the offerings, and below, seven products (including some best-sellers) to get your bag started.

