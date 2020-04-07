Cover FX’s Friends & Family Sale Means 25 Percent Off Sitewide — Including Lots Of Best-Sellers
Although you might not be able to *see* your friends and family at the moment, you can partake in Cover FX's Friends and Family Sale. The beauty brand is running its bi-annual sale right now, which means even the most fan-favorite of products are discounted. And no, you don't have to be friends or family (or a rewards member) of the brand get in on the action.
If you're unfamiliar with Cover FX, all products — from foundation to setting spray — are vegan, cruelty-free and always formulated without talc, parabens, fragrance, mineral oil, gluten, sulfates, and phthalates. As evidenced, the brand takes its ingredients — and quality — pretty seriously. "Cover FX was founded on the belief that people can have both clean ingredients and high performance in one brand," reads a statement on the brand's website.
And now that you know about the beloved brand, back to the sale — because that's why you're here. From April 7 through April 14, you can get 25 percent off all products by entering the code "FAMILY" at checkout. Snag best-selling Custom Enhancer Drops, now $31.50, or go for longstanding belle of the ball, the Total Cover Cream Foundation, now $31.50 as well. But a simple percentage off isn't the only thing Cover FX is offering; orders over $65 get a free gift (spoiler: it's the Spotlight Loose Highlighting Powder in its full size). Oh, and one more thing: all orders, no matter the total, receive free shipping. *Cries with happiness.*
Check out Cover FX's website for all the offerings, and below, seven products (including some best-sellers) to get your bag started.
Looking for highlighter, eyeshadow, lip tint, or body glow? The Custom Enhancer Drops are a holy grail product. Available in seven shades from opal to golden bronze, the almost 200 reviews promise there's a color for any occasion.
Although you're probably not traveling anytime soon, this popular six-pan compact combines highlighter, blush, contour, finishing powder, and, if you wanted to get creative, eyeshadow, into one palette making it perfect for on-the-go makeup.
With over 200 reviews on Cover FX's site, this best-selling 40-shade cream foundation is most lauded for its ability to work as both a full-coverage foundation and concealer.
Give your skin a little TLC with this serum chock full of vitamin F (provides hydration) and neroli (smooths skin texture). Use by itself or mixed with your favorite moisturizer for a boost of hydration and extra glow.
Let this primer create a cohesive base for your makeup while also treating your skin to a cocktail of butterfly lavender — reduces appearance of fine lines and smooths the skin — and vitamin E — hydrates and protects skin against free radicals.
Making sure you get your SPF every day shouldn't be a problem with this lightweight serum. Fans love it because it can be applied before or after makeup, as well as being able to mix it into products like moisturizer and other serums.