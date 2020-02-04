It's not very often a product consistently maintains a practically perfect rating. But four years and more than 150 written reviews later, Cover FX's Custom Enhancer Drops are still scoring at near 100 percent satisfaction. And while the seven highlighters add major glow, it's Cover FX's new Custom Bronzer Drops that are prepared to give you seriously sun-soaked skin in ways you might not have even thought about.

Though a sculpted look is coveted by many, working with bronzer can sometimes feel like a tricky task; you don't want to use too little and you definitely don't want to apply too much. Which is where liquid formulas can become your friend: They offer smooth application, easy blendability, and countless ways to layer. And with a talc-free formula, that's exactly what Cover FX's Custom Bronzer Drops, $29 each, bring to the table. Instead of creating a gamut of shades to choose from, Cover FX only produced two highly pigmented and ultra-concentrated hues — Sunkissed and Gilded Glow.

The former is a matte bronze, which the brand suggests works best on fair to light-medium skin tones. However, just because it's recommended, it doesn't mean you can't opt for getting some shine from the Gilded Glow shade, which pretty much lives up to its name and is a luminous bronze full of shimmer. Cover FX recommends Gilded Glow for medium to tan skin tones and to highlight deep skin tones, but once again, choose what your heart (and skin) desires, whether that's something more matte or full-on glow.

Courtesy of Cover FX

And, honestly, there's not actually a real reason you have to decide between the two. These drops are, as they say, customizable, which means mixing, matching, and layering is what they were made for. Use one, or both, combined with your foundation or moisturizer for an all-over natural glow and follow up with the other below your cheekbone and under your chin for a contoured effect. If you simply want a lit-from-within look, apply one as a primer before you start foundation.

In more non-traditional bronzer application, mix the drops with a highlighter or even swipe across your lids as an eyeshadow for an effortless glow. And if you're truly ready to kiss the winter blues away, these drops are safe for the rest of your body too, which means your clavicle, shoulders, legs, or anything else you want sun-soaked can get in on the action as well.

Shop the Custom Bronzer Drops on coverfx.com or keep on scrolling to snag both right now.