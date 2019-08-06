Despite not being one of the "Big Four" fashion weeks, Copenhagen's three-day-long showcase has become one of the biggest sartorial players in the world. Sure, that's mostly due to the rising popularity of cult labels like Cecilie Bahnsen, Saks Potts, Ganni, and Stine Goya — many of which have been picked up by luxury retailers like Net-a-Porter, MATCHESFASHION.com, and Farfetch — but there's another thing that sets the Danish city apart: its attendees. Copenhagen Fashion Week's street style scene, especially for Fall/Winter 2020is easily one of the most vital sources of outfit inspiration for any fashion person.

Copenhagen's still a bit of a newcomer compared to New York, London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. But over the last few seasons, it's begun to command almost as much attention as the heavy hitters thanks to influencers like Jeanette Madsen, Pernille Teisbaek, Emili Sindlev, and Sophia Roe, all of whom have style enviable enough to put the satellite city on the map. While not all the street style stars identify as minimalists, Danish style is inherently pared down. Think: thick knits in neutral colorways, beige-on-beige-on-beige, and silhouettes that rely on smart layering rather than bright colors for Instagram appeal.

This time of year, Copenhagen can be exceptionally chilly. But with temps hovering around the mid-40s, show-goers aren't exactly weather-proofing their looks. Ahead, all the best street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week that you'll want to bookmark for chillier days to come.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 Street Style

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Head-to-toe cerulean is always a good idea.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A perfect rainy day look, indeed.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grece Ghanem took Gestuz's soon-to-be-iconic blue gloves for a spin.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anaa Saber's outfit is a lesson in matching your accessories to your outfit without looking too matchy-matchy.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Darja Barannik and Tine Andrea took the menswear trend for a spin.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Layer a blazer over another blazer in chilly weather that doesn't call for a heavy coat.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maria Bernad grounded two quirky prints with a khaki trench coat.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephanie Broek proves that yes, green can be a neutral.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Puffers are still going strong, especially this cropped iteration on Babba Rivera.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mix brown and black for an unexpected color combination.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Primary colors can feel sophisticated in luxe wool and leather.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If your pants don't hit where you want them, just tuck them into your knee-high boots. Problem solved.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There's probably a 50 Shades joke in here somewhere.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emilie Sindlev made spring hues feel January-appropriate.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alyssa Coscarelli and TZR Site Director Lauren Caruso wore coordinating brown leather.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A simple belt is a great way to bring an outfit together.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Proof that head-to-toe monochrome can be easy.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fanny Eckstrand and Linn Eklund wore matching Bottega Veneta accessories.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rein in an oversized leather shirt by adding a matching belt.