Copenhagen Fashion Week's Best Fall/Winter 2020 Street Style Is Full Of Major Outfit Inspiration
Despite not being one of the "Big Four" fashion weeks, Copenhagen's three-day-long showcase has become one of the biggest sartorial players in the world. Sure, that's mostly due to the rising popularity of cult labels like Cecilie Bahnsen, Saks Potts, Ganni, and Stine Goya — many of which have been picked up by luxury retailers like Net-a-Porter, MATCHESFASHION.com, and Farfetch — but there's another thing that sets the Danish city apart: its attendees. Copenhagen Fashion Week's street style scene, especially for Fall/Winter 2020is easily one of the most vital sources of outfit inspiration for any fashion person.
Copenhagen's still a bit of a newcomer compared to New York, London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. But over the last few seasons, it's begun to command almost as much attention as the heavy hitters thanks to influencers like Jeanette Madsen, Pernille Teisbaek, Emili Sindlev, and Sophia Roe, all of whom have style enviable enough to put the satellite city on the map. While not all the street style stars identify as minimalists, Danish style is inherently pared down. Think: thick knits in neutral colorways, beige-on-beige-on-beige, and silhouettes that rely on smart layering rather than bright colors for Instagram appeal.
This time of year, Copenhagen can be exceptionally chilly. But with temps hovering around the mid-40s, show-goers aren't exactly weather-proofing their looks. Ahead, all the best street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week that you'll want to bookmark for chillier days to come.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 Street Style
Head-to-toe cerulean is always a good idea.
A perfect rainy day look, indeed.
Grece Ghanem took Gestuz's soon-to-be-iconic blue gloves for a spin.
Anaa Saber's outfit is a lesson in matching your accessories to your outfit without looking too matchy-matchy.
Darja Barannik and Tine Andrea took the menswear trend for a spin.
Layer a blazer over another blazer in chilly weather that doesn't call for a heavy coat.
Maria Bernad grounded two quirky prints with a khaki trench coat.
Stephanie Broek proves that yes, green can be a neutral.
Puffers are still going strong, especially this cropped iteration on Babba Rivera.
Mix brown and black for an unexpected color combination.
Primary colors can feel sophisticated in luxe wool and leather.
If your pants don't hit where you want them, just tuck them into your knee-high boots. Problem solved.
There's probably a 50 Shades joke in here somewhere.
Emilie Sindlev made spring hues feel January-appropriate.
Alyssa Coscarelli and TZR Site Director Lauren Caruso wore coordinating brown leather.
A simple belt is a great way to bring an outfit together.
Proof that head-to-toe monochrome can be easy.
Fanny Eckstrand and Linn Eklund wore matching Bottega Veneta accessories.
Rein in an oversized leather shirt by adding a matching belt.
