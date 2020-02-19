There are plenty of reasons to love Chrissy Teigen. Among them is her faithful dedication to her preferred fashions, which has become even more apparent in the cookbook author's love for an all-blue ensemble. That said, if you're hoping to break free from your muted winter palette, Chrissy Teigen's latest blue outfit is an exemplary option for just about any occasion.

If the only blue you have in your closet can be found in your collection of denim, consider the popular hue the latest must-try shade. This has become even more apparent with the announcement of Pantone's 2020 color of the year — Classic Blue. And if the color company siting the timeless shade as one to watch this year isn't enough, Chrissy Teigen's go-to hue is of the same sentiment.

On Feb. 19, the mom-of-two was seen visiting Good Morning America in New York, sporting not one, but two different blue ensembles, proving that the color is definitely one of her favorites. First, she paired a tasteful pastel lace mini dress with a longline blazer of the same color and nude pumps. Switching into a mini dress with feather-trimmed sleeves in a bolder shade of blue.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Known to gravitate towards the color for every major red-carpet appearance, Teigen has a way of making each look feel really fresh. Whether it's her sky blue gown from the 2015 Academy Awards, or more recently, the 'Tiffany Blue' number by Georges Hobeika the model sported at the 2020 Oscar's Vanity Fair afterparty dress, there's no denying each ensemble is a crowning achievement for the super stylish mother. Not to mention, she nailed wedding-guest style in the stunning hue for her friends' nuptials last August, giving the hue a more summery feel. Needless to say, if you have a more formal occasion on the horizon, give the unexpected color a spin — as it's officially Chrissy Teigen-approved.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

However, if you’re missing an occasion that requires a playful dress or a ballgown in the near future, the shade is just as easy to wear daily. A crisp light blue button-down with trousers is an effortlessly chic option for the office. While a mini sweater dress is a perfect date night look, that offers the same effect.

Continue on to shop TZR's selection of blue dresses that would undoubtedly be Chrissy Teigen-approved.