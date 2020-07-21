For each seasonal shift, one likely has a go-to shoe rotation. Theoretically, a dependable collection consists of daily, casual picks and then some trendy, special pairs reserved for intentional styling. For summer, that may look something like comfy Birkenstocks and sneakers contrasted by kitten heels and lace-up sandals. But participating in every little footwear trend popping on your feed can tally up quite the bill — and finding expensive-looking summer shoes under $150 isn't always easy. Luckily, we culled through our favorite stores — the usual suspects and emerging gems you haven't discovered yet — and hand-selected with footwear's buzziest trends right now. These 15 picks will indulge anyone that loves a good steal.

Sandals in summer are a given. But the exposed-toes look got specific this season with barely there thin straps and naked silhouettes. Some version of a minimalist sandal is always a perennial summer trend with popular variations from brands like Staud, The Row, and Tkees. Now, almost every name in the kicks game has some version of a stringy sandal — and it's no wonder: The dainty style pairs well with everything from easy summer dresses to casual jeans-and-tee outfits. Brands like Chinese Laundry, Musier Paris, and Zou Xou currently have some deceivingly affordable variations of the trend, below.

The sticky season also requires some breathability, which includes your footwear with a whole slew of comfy options like mules, slides, and even thong-toes styles. Buzzy labels like Miista kept the obsession with square-toed heels alive, and now, the block shape has taken to flats as well, as seen with styles from brands like Shop Peche's or Zou Xou. And finally, sartorial pros are staying consistent with the resurgence of iconic '90s silhouettes with recent reboots including flat-form slides and, chunky dad sneakers, and tennis sneakers opt for one of the classics with styles from Vagabond and Mercer, below.

From caged mesh to chunky chains, continue on to check out 22 of footwear's trendiest picks all under $150 — they only look expensive..

