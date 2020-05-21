When it comes to makeup, you either vibe with the most elevated, velvety matte finish or adore the most shiny, shimmery dumpling skin — there usually is no in between. But even if you're part of the latter, Charlotte Tilbury's new Airbrush Bronzer is convincing enough to make anyone try out matte as their faux sun-kissed finish of choice this season.

The hype for this new Airbrush Bronzer ($55) is real, as proven by the 5,000-plus people that joined the waitlist in less than seven days. And yes, there's good reason for said hype. Available in four shades, the new bronzer had to go above and beyond to truly fit alongside the other products in Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush line, like the Airbrush Flawless Foundation and Airbrush Flawless Finish — and it did so in a number of ways.

For starters, rather than just covering the skin, the Airbrush Bronzer has hyaluronic acid to keep your complexion moisturized — something that's especially helpful when using matte-finish products. Other features that make this bronzer worthy of the Airbrush name include silica for an extra silky texture, and "magical microspheres," which improve the texture and color intensity. Additionally, the new compact is refillable, with the refills launching on a later date.

And to make using the bronzer even more seamless, the brand is also launching The Air-Brush ($40) alongside the compact, a retractable Kabuki-style brush with synthetic fibers that aims to create a seamless, natural transition between each layer of product to prevent sharp, over-emphasized contour lines.

Continuing the matte trend, the new Luxury Palette of Mattes in Desert Haze is yet another product being released at the same time that perfectly complements the Airbush Bronzer. Its colors reflect the kinds of shades you expect to see during summer in Arizona or Tuscany, like peach, terracotta, and chocolatey browns. And, like the bronzer, the matte shadows are far from drying and flaky; they're infused with silicones and emollients to make sure the color stays bold and the texture stays smooth for all your summer looks.

Below, the recently launched products from Charlotte Tilbury to complete your summer collection.

