Acrylic and gel nails are hard to beat when it comes to manicures. You get flawless, chip-free color at a perfect length for weeks at a time — what's not to love? Unfortunately, the damage, and if you're one who frequents the LED lamps at the salon, you're probably familiar with the breaking tips, discolored nail beds, and weakened keratin. But if you're not down to give up the gel and acrylic life, the new butter LONDON Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment is the protective product you never knew you needed.

Usually, your classic strengthening treatments are clear coats of polish, but these $18 red- and purple-tinted lacquers make a statement while healing your nails. Those dealing with damage can purchase a bottle through butter LONDON's website and test out the reparative formula between sets of acrylics or gels.

To enable the healing process, the formula is loaded with a long list of ingredients that are essential to strengthening and mending, many of which aren't found in other treatments. Of the mix, arginine, hydrolyzed keratin, and bamboo extract help strengthen and prevent nail breakage, while tea tree oil and vitamin E ensure the skin and nails stay moisturized and healthy.

The treatment also has diamond powder to help restore nails that are stained and discolored, along with specialized pigments — another reason that sets treatment apart from the classic colorless bottles — which give your nails some color during the healing process.

Courtesy of butter LONDON

The colors in the new line, Strawberry Rhubarb and Victoria Plum, are reminiscent of the jelly preserves you'd expect to see at high tea, being both colorful and translucent. The see-through finish is buildable and with four coats provide enough color for it to pass as the trendy jelly or "glass" manicures taking over 2020. Their translucent finish is buildable, with four coats being the most opaque and one coat serving as the perfect barely-there mani.

For nails that have seen better days, you can shop both colors of the nail treatment, below.

