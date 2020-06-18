2020 has been a unique year on all fronts, causing a shift in everything and everyone. And in a time where the fashion industry has seemingly slowed to a halt, some labels, like Gucci, Alexander Wang, and Off-White, have chosen to forge a new path and opt out of the traditional calendar. However, if you’re the type of fashion lover who enjoys the routine of seasonal collections, there are also designers like Burberry — which just revealed its Fall 2020 Pre-Collection campaign — who are maintaining the schedule. And you know what that means: There’s a new season to look forward to.

The British fashion house’s latest campaign represents the Burberry identity through the lens of its chief creative officer, Ricardo Tisci. In the campaign — which was photographed by Danko Steiner — the luxury label dives into the idea of duality, starring Irina Shayk and Reece Nelson interacting with their lookalike counterparts sporting the latest pieces from the brand.

Tisci showcases looks from the Burberry archive that he reimagined for the label’s upcoming collection. Pieces have a new sense of vibrancy, featuring bold colors and prints (like its iconic check print overlaid with camouflage) juxtaposed against the timeless silhouettes of the brand’s heritage pieces like its classic trench coats or its quilted jackets.

The Pre-Collection campaign’s take on duality reflects the old-meets-new trend of Tisci’s Burberry. This theme was prevalent in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection, which debuted in February and was posed as an ode to the fashion house’s past. However, just like its Fall 2020 season, the Pre-Collection features the designer’s signature style — which is known for its modern edge — coursing through each piece.

Images from the campaign feature Shayk and Nelson in pieces like scuba suits and puffer jackets, while their near-identical counterparts wear the same or similar ensembles. These streetwear-inspired looks arrive in tandem with outfits featuring sleek leather jackets, classic bags — including a larger quilted style similar to its Shayk-approved Mini Lola bag.

If the range of styles in the new Pre-Collection prove anything, it's Burberry’s knack for maintaining its long-established legacy while moving with the contemporary trends of the industry — and that there's something for everyone.