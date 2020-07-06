Beauty tools are the black cashmere turtlenecks of the skincare world. And similar to the well-made wardrobe staples you've undoubtedly invested a pretty penny in, the new 2020 beauty tools will cost you more than your average moisturizer or serum — but they're well worth it. Even more so if you stop and consider how much the average trip to the spa might run you.

And emulating the relaxing experience of your favorite facialist or esthetician while you're stuck at home is the name of the game in 2020. Or, even your go-to masseuse; Esker's Body Plane tool and Healthyline's Gemstone Heat Therapy Mat are immersive, full-body experiences that emulate all-over techniques. (The pricy therapy mat includes five unique treatments all in one, and can be rolled out in the tiniest of apartments.)

So, while you probably already have your skincare routine, candle collection, and aromatherapy preferences on lock, keep on scrolling to explore six beauty tools that'll add some salon-like luxury to your at-home spa nights.

Joanna Vargas Magic Glow Wand Magic Glow Wand $285 Joanna Vargas See on olivela The hype around celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas' first-ever at-home device is merited. The high-tech multitasker includes four unique settings that allow you to cycle between heat, cool, and massage modes, all of which help bring Vargas' celeb-approved lymphatic drainage treatments into your routine. (Want to pick it up from Joanna Vargas' own website? It'll return on Aug. 1.)

Lancer Skincare Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device $125 Lancer Skincare See on qvc The Pro Polish tool was created by celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer as a way to mimic the results of his own practice in the comfort of your own home, and for an affordable price. Once a week, sweep the microdermabrasion-like tool around your face and body to vacuum away dead or dry skin, no extra peels or products required.

Ranavat Kansa Wand Kansa Wand $65 Ranavat See on credo beauty New to Credo Beauty, Ranavat's facial massage tool employs Ayurvedic knowledge in its design, drawing focus to certain "energy points" on your face in order to boost circulation — so your skin will appear plumper, tighter, and glowier all around. The Kansa materials, copper and tin, naturally assist in balancing your skin's pH level, too.

Esker Body Plane Body Plane $45 Esker See on Esker Inspired by ancient Greek and Roman strigils — a tool used to scrape away oil cleansers and pollutants — Esker's modern version is crafted from vanity-worthy teak wood, stainless steel, and sterling silver. Use it with a body oil after you shower for gentle, all-over exfoliation.