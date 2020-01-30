As far as proven complexion brighteners are concerned, vitamin C is pretty much the current reigning champ (in the proper form, that is). Ensuring that you're getting an effective dose typically means picking up a high-end product at a luxe beauty retailer — and while it's worth shelling out some dough for guaranteed dewier, glowier skin, it's not the only way anymore. That's because Bliss' Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide collection just landed at Target, so you can get your hands on clinical-grade brightening power during your next errands run.

Anyone who shops the beauty section at Target knows it's a veritable treasure trove of budget-friendly buys that still pack a big punch. Chief amongst the skin care options are the spa-level buys from Bliss, which combine the brand's proven complexion know-how (it all started with an NYC spa in 1996) with accessible price tags and super-cute packaging. And no surprise, its latest collection carries on the tradition.

Bliss' newly released Bright Idea range, which arrived at Target in late January, includes three brightening products infused with an effective form of vitamin C — plus a hydration-boosting, elasticity-supporting patented tripeptide for instant glow. And it's all $25 or less.

All three products serve up vitamin C in the form of 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, which is known to be a stable, non-irritating iteration for optimum absorption on a daily basis. When it's paired with Bliss' tripeptide (aka a skin-supporting amino acid chain), the result is a collagen-protecting and ultra-plumping formula that'll give you a glowier, firmer face with each use. Plus, Bliss' new formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, and made without dyes, parabens, phthalates and sulfates.

You can choose from a moisturizer, serum, and eye cream (or scoop up the whole lot). The Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening moisturizer, $21.99, features green tea extract on top of the glow-getting duo to protect skin against free radical damage, in a creamy, cushiony texture. The brightening serum, $24.99, serves a quick-absorbing formula that'll help diminish dark spots, and the eye cream, $21.99, is rich and hydrating to help reduce fine lines with regular use.

Got a Target trip coming up? Grab these budget-friendly brighteners for your beauty routine while you're there, or shop them below.