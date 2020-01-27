Scrolling through Instagram, it might seem like having a stacked shelf of beauty products is the "It" thing to do. And having diverse products that cater to different needs is, of course, necessary for many people. But, sometimes simply plucking something off your vanity or wandering around store aisles to find a product can be overwhelming. That's why new haircare line Odele is here to streamline the selection process with its nine-product line made with anyone and everyone in mind.

Whether you're looking to smooth out your tresses, create Brigitte Bardot volume, or get bouncy and defined curls, Odele created a product combination for it. Separated into three baseline hair goals — smoothing, volumizing, and curl defining — each category features a tag-team shampoo and conditioner, so choosing which hair product you need is as easy as knowing what you want. And to make things even easier, all of the products (with the exception of the Texturizing Sea Salt Spray) can be found at Target right now for only $11.99 each.

Odele's founders were all too familiar with the struggle of having countless bottles sitting in the shower, which is why the main goal behind the company is to provide simple, effective haircare options that are safe for everyone. Made for users of all ages and genders, the shampoo and conditioner duos tackle haircare needs from straight to curly. That means — at a minimum — you could have only two hair products in your shower (insert blessed hands emoji).

Fitting the brand's less-is-more theme, all formulas are cruelty and sulfate free, and made with natural fragrances like cucumber, oakmoss, ylang ylang, and other florals that leave your hair smelling fresh. And even though the ingredient list might be smaller, the backbone of Odele products include powerhouses amaranth and rice tein, which help with hair strength, volume, and shine.

And if you actually find some extra room on your vanity, round out any hair look with one of the three supplementary products: Leave-In Conditioner, Air Dry Styler, and a Texturizing Sea Salt Spray. Keep scrolling to see which Odele product works for you and plan your next trip to Target ASAP.