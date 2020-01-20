There are always a ton of inspirational moments to sift through during awards show season. And because there are countless ensembles and standout accessories making their way down the red carpet, it can be difficult keeping up with them all. However, to ensure you don't miss a thing, TZR's editors have rounded up their top picks from the the 26th annual SAG Awards to help simplify things a bit for you.

Both guests and nominees arrived on Jan. 19 to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to celebrate some of the most buzzed about projects in film and television. But, as to be expected, it was the fashion moments of the night that really stood out. Sophie Turner wore a jaw-dropping gown by Louis Vuitton, perfectly aligning with the bright pink color trend on the red carpet. On the other hand, Cynthia Erivo, arguably won the night in a custom ball gown from Schiaparelli that was equal parts playful and regal.

Regardless of whether you're into playing favorites or not, there's a good chance that by the end of the night your bound to find one look that truly stood out. In the meantime, look ahead to find our top fashion pics that truly can't be missed.

Zoë Kravitz

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

"As far as I’m concerned, Zoë Kravitz can do no wrong in this Oscar de la Renta gown. The neckline, the bow, the color, the GLOVES. She knocks it out of the park every time she steps onto the red carpet. — Maggie Haddad, Social Media Assistant

Nathalie Emmanuel

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

"I love when an actor isn't afraid to take risks on the red carpet. Nathalie's Miu Miu gown has a lot going on — a bow, oversized florals appliques, and a playful print — but she pulls it off in an utterly cool way." — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

Kaitlyn Dever

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

"Blame it on my love for the '90s nostalgia that's taken over the fashion industry as of late, but I can't stop thinking about the hot pink sequin slip dress Kaitlin Dever wore. It's simple, fun, and feels like something anyone can wear." — Dale Chong, Staff Writer

Jennifer Aniston

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Jennifer Aniston's satin white dress is so incredibly chic and offers a masterclass in a more pared back approach to the red carpet. Undoubtedly proving that less is more, it's clear that the she's no stranger to nailing award show style." — Shelby Hyde, Shopping News Editor

Jennifer Lopez

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"This couture Georges Hobeika gown is so classic that it's ground-breaking. In true J.Lo style, her flawless beauty look and over-the-top diamonds are too major." — Savannah Sitton, Staff Writer

Yvonne Strahovski

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Yvonne Strahovski always has the most beautiful, polished style, and her look tonight was no exception. I think white can be pretty daring to wear on the red carpet, but her simple, elegant dress looked absolutely perfect." — Anna Buckman, Shopping News Editor

Dakota Fanning

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"The Fanning girls really do have this whole ethereal aesthetic down pat. Yesterday, Elle was a garden nymph; today, Dakota is a mermaid. This sparkly Valentino number is the stuff of fairytales." — Olivia Young, Staff Writer

Sophie Turner

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Sophie Turner is serving up serious Brigitte Bardot vibes from head to toe, and I'm here for it." — Angela Melero, Deputy Editor

Logan Browning

Terence Patrick/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Logan Browning looked like a lavender dream in her ruffled Jason Wu. Apparently, it’s her first time attending the SAGs — but she looks like a veteran" — Khalea Underwood, Beauty Editor

Charlize Theron

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Charlize is never one to disappoint in the style department. Her Givenchy glittery silver crop top paired with a sleek black skirt was the perfect amount of sparkle. Oh, and her embellished hair accessory was the icing on the cake." — Kelsey Stewart, Editorial Assistant