Each fall, the end of Fashion Month always signals the swift change of seasons. If shackets and sweaters are no longer cutting it wherever you're getting dressed, now might be the perfect time to treat yourself to something new. In great timing, one of this season's most staggering sales is happening at Bergdorf Goodman right now, and it's teeming with designer markdowns across all categories. Still, it's Bergdorf Goodman's sale on coats that's most striking, with Dries Van Noten trench coats and Moncler puffers retailing for a quarter of their original price.

Now that Neiman Marcus (Bergdorf's parent company) has newly emerged from bankruptcy, the department store's sale is filled with pieces from the slowdown period — all of which are still entirely on trend and worth adding to your wardrobe. If you're in need of a new puffer, Moncler's hooded daisy jacket (designed by Richard Quinn) became popular amongst It-girls like Karlie Kloss this spring. Also in celebrity-loved styles, there's the saddle brown trench that Kaia Gerber wore to and from Fashion Week shows all spring. Architected by Loewe, its versatile shape and tawny hue will make it a peak fall coat for years to come. The best part? It's plunging in price from $2,989 to $747.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Also made for neutrals fans, there's a sand-hued wrap coat from cult-loved New York label Khaite, and its price has dropped from $1,650 to just $412. For those trying to nail the fringe trend that was everywhere during Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020, Daniel Cassab's on-sale lambskin jacket is sure to do the trick. His iteration renders two panels of fringe in an eye-popping blue hue. There are a few lightweight options too — like Lafayette 148 New York's front-zipping vest, which is seeing a resurgence via suiting, sweaters, and everything in between this season.

To browse the best greatcoats on offer, continue ahead — and read here for a quick guide on how to wear layers for fall, according to It-girls from the '80s.

