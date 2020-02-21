In just a matter of weeks, spring will finally be here. And depending on where you live, chances are you’ve already begun to experience hints of the warmer weather ahead. That said, the new season doesn’t officially start until Mar. 19, which means you have just under a month left of winter to sport your favorite cold-weather staples. But just because winter — along with its cooler temperatures — is still in the works, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start on your favorite spring themes. And if Karlie Kloss’ flower coat is any indication, some of the season’s most iconic motifs are just as good for winter as they are for spring.

Between her career as one of the most sought-after supermodels in the industry and her moments as an entrepreneur behind projects including Kode with Kloss, Kloss has undoubtedly become one to watch on and off the runway. As a household name in fashion, the Project Runway host has made it clear that she has a natural eye for style, and her recent ensemble only proves this point further.

With over a decade’s worth of experience in the fashion world, Kloss has had access to some of the biggest trends out there. But when it comes down to her personal style, the top model often opts for pieces that feel more streamlined and timeless. Of course, that isn’t to say she doesn’t have fun with her outfits.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Kloss was spotted in New York City for Marc Jacob’s Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show earlier this month wearing the $4,255 Daisy-Print Down-Filled Coat from the collaboration between 0 Moncler Genius and Richard Quinn, which was also seen on Yara Shahidi earlier this year. With this statement-making flower-print coat as the focus of her ensemble, she styled it with the $175 Alix NYC Mia Bodysuit Top, the $150 Adidas Originals by AW Pants, and the $990 Bottega Veneta Leather Chelsea Boots to create a casual look that welcomes the new season with open arms.

If you want to embrace the spring season a little early and sport the classic motif like Kloss, scroll down to see the coolest flower coats on the market below.