The list of chic up-and-coming fashion designers feels as if it’s on an endless scroll. And when it comes to discovering the latest must-know brands of the moment, chances are you turn to platforms like Instagram to do the heavy lifting for you. By no means is this a bad thing — after all, some of the biggest cult-favorite brands got their starts and continue to live on the social media platform. But if you’re looking for a way to sift through all of the labels to find out which ones are worth investing in, one of the best ways to do that is by looking at Bergdorf Goodman’s 2020 BG RADAR Program.

Perhaps you’ve already had the chance to familiarize yourself with RADAR, Bergdorf Goodman’s initiative to highlight emerging designers. But just in case you haven’t, know that you can rely on the retailer to pull together some of the coolest new designers deserving of your closet space. Under the BG RADAR program, these brands will have the opportunity to stand at the front and center of each Bergdorf shopper’s attention. And thanks to the program’s unique platform, they’ll also be able to grow through physical store space, placements in the company’s editorial magazine, window displays, digital marketing, and social media events.

Bergdorf Goodman’s 2020 RADAR class features nine innovative designers from around the world. Some of these designers, you may already know — like Cecilie Bahnsen and Peter Do, who have undoubtedly made their way into the hearts of fashion lovers everywhere and are quickly becoming household names. And while you may not yet know the others in the lineup, rest assured: Once you have these labels on your mind, you simply won’t be able to stop thinking about them.

Whether you’re looking for a new take on classic suiting from Tbilisi-based brand Matériel or want a new set of party heels by French shoe designer Nodaleto, this year’s RADAR roster features a well-rounded range of aesthetics with pieces for every occasion.

If you want to get acquainted with the brands in Bergdorf Goodman’s 2020 RADAR class, scroll down to shop pieces from each label below.