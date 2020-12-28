Bella Hadid has long been known for wearing outfits reminiscent of the '90s, but it seems the model's ensembles have been heading in a new direction as of late. The style in question? A more "masculine," dad-chic aesthetic, featuring a heavy dose of chunky oxfords, button-up vests, and menswear brands. Case in point: Bella Hadid's yellow sweater, which comes from luxury label Bode, an up-and-comer that has an increasingly large spot in the 24-year-old's wardrobe.

Hadid wore the men's striped crewneck on an outing in New York City on Dec. 23, pairing it with a polo shirt, Soulland Playboy pants, and black sneakers for a funky collegiate effect. And while she's never worn this exact Bode sweater before, the look does hint at the model's obsession with the brand.

That's because this isn't the first time Hadid has shown off one of her Bode pieces — as early as April 2020, she posted an entire series of Instagram photos of her in a yellow Bode jacket calling it her "favorite." And after she debuted her Bode "Victoria" sweater, she also shared a video of herself with her horses in Bode's Hester Street Scarf. Needless to say, the model is a growing fan — and considering how well the label fits into her evolving style, it's easy to see why.

Hadid isn't the only celebrity fan Bode claims, however. The label, run by Emily Bode, has made appearances on other mega stars like Harry Styles (who wore custom Bode trousers in Vogue's December issue) and Jay-Z. That's clearly thanks to the brand's unique aesthetic, which feels both nostalgic and crafty — a sort of retro take on the "grandmillennial-chic" style that's recently emerged.

Bode also aims tells a story through each piece, which contributes to the label's unique feel (and makes it even more obvious why celebrities like Hadid are flocking to it). According to its site, it melds a study of personal narratives and historical techniques to express sentimentality for the past; "modern workwear silhouettes united with female-centric traditions of quilting, mending, and appliqué shape the collections."

There's no doubt Bode will continue to be featured heavily in the model's copy-worthy outfits — so explore the up-and-coming brand with a few Hadid-approved items from the label, ahead.

