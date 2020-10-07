Every fashion lover has a decade that their personal style tends to gravitate towards. For Bella Hadid, that era is, without question, the aughts. The 23-year-old model (whose 24th is right upon us) never shies away from a Y2K-worthy look, be it a pair of gradient sunglasses, a twist-up hairstyle, or otherwise. This time, it's Bella Hadid's birthday outfit that's invoking the decade, tapping into a few of its hallmark trends at once. It's good news for those who have sought to nail down the model's nostalgic personal style, as this look is shockingly imitable.

On Oct. 6, Hadid bounced from a hair appointment in Brooklyn to an early birthday dinner with friends in the area. While debuting her warmed-up blowout, Hadid also debuted a new moire-effect sheer top, which features panels of fabric and inside-out seam work. The thigh-length blouse falls in line with 2020's translucent mesh trend, which first came from the aughts (think cowl neck tops and trompe l'oeil rollnecks). The top paired perfectly with her lustrous indigo hue tattered, light-wash jeans, which are a favorite of hers from AGOLDE. The bottoms may be from after the '90s, but distressed jeans only grew stronger through the aughts, where "more is more" was the rule for rips and tatters.

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Beyond clothing items, no accessory quite packs a punch of '00s nostalgia like a shoulder bag, which Hadid is always careful to include in her ensembles. For this look, she called on Alexander Wang's 'Wangloc' bag, whose rhinestone embellishments synced with her shimmery top. She called on a few last finishing touches, also in all-black: her mask (of course) and her pointed boots.

Ahead, shop her exact jeans, mask, and bag, with similar versions of her boots and undershirt. While the exact top remains a mystery, there is a close second currently on the market — Helmut Lang's sheer long sleeve, which is on sale for a fraction of the original price. Shop ahead:

