BDG's Shop Holiday Virtual Event Is The Safe (& Fun) Way To Do Your Shopping This Year

If you've made a tradition out of late-night store hopping and waiting in lines with your friends and family on Black Friday, you might be a little sad about the fact that most of that's pretty much out of the question this year. Should that be you, though, there's an upcoming event that might just cheer you up — that is, Bustle Digital Group's Shop Holiday Virtual Event, which is coming to a computer near you on Friday, Nov. 27 to replace your beloved shopping extravaganza with an equally cool online experience — just without the crowds.

The online event, which lasts until Friday, Dec. 18, will include a virtual holiday shopping market and feature several brands and retailers including GAP, Samsung, Kohl’s, Unilever, and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to shop intricately designed 3D boutiques, and enjoy curated gift picks from BDG’s top editors as well as the latest holiday products to explore. Additionally, there will be 21 days of exclusive giveaways, so check back daily for potential freebies from brands like Intimissi, Carolina Herrera, and Amazon Prime Video.

On top of the shopping and prizes, the event will have even more opportunities for guests to get into the holiday spirit with NYLON’s DJ spinning holiday favorites, a custom photo booth powered by Romper (a great chance to get in those last-minute holiday pictures), and a mainstage with new content and shoppable videos from Bustle, Elite Daily, and Inverse.

Although those cute and cozy holiday markets might be closed this year, and in-person Black Friday shopping is mostly off the table, that doesn't have to mean you can't have any of your normal fun. BDG's Shop Holiday event is set to make your online shopping this year into a full-on experience, so RSVP at this link to save the date, and make sure you have an internet-enabled device (mobile will work, but desktop is best) to attend. Access is 100 percent free, so you can skip out on all the lines this year and still get in on exclusive offers and free samples from all your favorite brands.