It's safe to say that the social distancing era has turned the beauty industry upside down. According to Pinterest, the social media platform saw a 159 percent increase in searches for "DIY manicure at home tutorials" between March 9 and March 22 (as compared to the two weeks before), with "home hair cut" searches leaping by a whopping 417 percent. Yes, beauty aficionados are staying home — and rightly so. But with online shopping surging alongside a desire for at-home products, the best beauty subscription boxes are here to fill a not-so-niche need.

And fortunately for shoppers, there are quite a few to choose from. Below, four of the best (and most well-known) beauty box subscription services, broken down into four different categories: full-sized products, travel-sized samplers, cruelty free and vegan, and luxury or prestige. So, the next time you feel inspired to change up your current manicure or polish off a freshly trimmed haircut, these ever-revolving subscription services have you covered.

Best Beauty Subscription Box For: Full-Sized Products

Why It's Great: An established icon on the beauty box scene, BoxyCharm offers a chance to have five, full-sized beauty products sent your way each month. Three versions of the beauty box are available, as well: BoxyCharm ($25), BoxyCharm Premium ($35), and BoxyLuxe ($49.99). Shoppers get to choose one product per BoxyCharm or BoxyCharm Premium box (during what the brand calls its "Choice window"), while BoxyLuxe subscribers get to pick one to two.

Categories Covered: Makeup, skin care, body care, hair care, fragrance, nail, and lifestyle.

Subscription Rates: The base BoxyCharm subscription starts at $22.92 per month for a full 12-month subscription ($275), then $23 a month for six months ($138), $23.33 for three months ($70), or $25 for one month's box.

Best Beauty Subscription Box For: Travel Sized & Testing

Why It's Great: You know the feeling of swinging into Sephora with no plan or product in mind, grabbing a few random things off the shelf, and excitedly trying them out at home? Birchbox's sample-packed boxes deliver that experience right to your doorstep. Creating a profile allows you to personalize the boxes, too — and the option to pick out one of the sample-sized products.

Categories Covered: Makeup, skin care, body care, hair care, fragrance, and nail.

Subscription Rates: Birchbox offers a committed 12-month plan at $13 per month, committed six-month plan for $14 a month, and a monthly plan (which you can cancel whenever, according to its website) for $15 per month.

Best Beauty Subscription Box For: Vegan & Cruelty Free

Why It's Great: Petit Vour curates cruelty-free and vegan products that also tick its "non-toxic" and plant-based boxes. Each standard Petit Vour box includes four products, with the Petit Vour Plus Beauty Box rounding up five to seven fan favorites from past boxes.

Categories Included: Makeup, skin care, body care, and hair care.

Subscription Rates: Two standard plans are available — a monthly plan at $18 per box, or a $180 yearly plan (which translates to $15 per box). The Petit Vour Plus Beauty Box has a six-month plan for $23 per box ($138), three-month plan for $24 per box ($72), and recurring monthly plan at $25 per box.

Best Beauty Subscription Box For: Luxury & Prestige Products

Why It's Great: A subscription service curated by Dermstore? Yes, please. This luxe box features at least six full- and travel-sized beauty products handpicked by Dermstore's team, and estimated at an over $100 total retail value.

Categories Included: Makeup, skin care, hair care, and body care.

Subscription Rates: Snag an auto-renewing, $24.95-per-month subscription, or opt to buy boxes once they drop online for $34.95.