While this may not be the start to spring that anyone imagined, the increased time at home is creating the opportunity for diving head-first into our beauty routines. That means getting our skin back on track, or test-driving a new hairstyle or makeup trend. Luckily, the best new April 2020 beauty products are all in support of starting anew, even if your audience is somewhat limited.
"Self care really is about honoring yourself and making sure you are at your best when you try and tackle the issues of the day," Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skin Care, tells TZR. And during this time solitude, you might as well give yourself a makeover. "I would say to experiment in looks that you wouldn’t usually do during this time," says Keita Moore, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Iman and Nicki Minaj. "We never really know if we like something until we see it on ourselves. So if you don't like bright lipstick or afraid to wear them outside, give it a test drive around the house. You may just fall in love."
So if the cabin fever has you ready to step outside the box — or if you're ready to swap out TikTok dance routines for makeup and hair tutorials — check out 30 new April launches that will help you along the way.
April 2020 Beauty Launches: Hair
On Mar. 24, Eva NYC delivered this non-sticky holding spray that doesn't crunch or build-up and adds immediate volume to hair.
The brand known for its incredible shaving products ventured into the hair industry on Mar. 20 with its volumizing dry shampoo packed with biotin and baking soda that combats oil while giving hair a lift.
This hydrating shampoo and conditioner set, infused with hemp-derived CBD, detangles hair without excess shedding and provides a healthy dose of moisture. The duo will be available in early Apr.
Lunata's cordless and convertible curling iron and wand hit shelves on Mar. 24.
Rita Hazan's latest delivers the sleekest blowout ever. Apply to damp hair prior to heat styling and watch your hair thrive with volume and shine! Formulated without sulfates, phthalates and parabens, it's safe for all hair types.
On Apr. 15, Phytospecific will expand its haircare regimen with this Baobab Oil Hair Bath that hydrates textured hair with a blend of plant oils.
April 2020 Beauty Launches: Skin
This late Mar. launch is enriched with natural oils and RéVive's signature Bio-Renewal Protein for radiant skin. Apply alone or in moisturizer or foundation for a glowy finish.
On Apr. 13, these rejuvenating hydrogel patches, a part of a two-step process that includes an Instant Bright Eye Cream, will begin to reduce the appearance of puffiness and make eyes everywhere appear more youthful.
Launching Apr. 1, this easy-to-apply whipped formula offers broad spectrum SPF 30 protection while still giving your skin a natural finish.
On Mar. 24, Youth To The People launched this dual-action microdermabrasion facial filled with active enzymes papain and bromelain. It's also packed with caffeinated extracts, yerba mate and guayusa.
Dropping in mid-Apr., this serum, containing 63% of jeju’s purple cabbage extract and 100,000 ppm of beta-glucan to decrease inflammation and sooth skin.
This serum, dropping in stores on Mar. 25, is formulated to target multiple types of dark circles caused by unoxygenated blood, sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and allergies.
This Apr. 1 release is an intensely hydrating and versatile anti-aging cream that's made especially for more mature skin, helping to regenerate its outer layers.
Launching in mid-Apr., this on-the-go USB powered device targets multiple skin concerns in an instant. You have the option to choose from hot, cold and massage settings to soothe inflammation, de-puff, and master a smoother complexion.
Botanically-infused organic olive oil and olive leaf water, this Apr. 1 launch plumps skin with moisture as it helps repair its protective barrier with the help of vitamin-C and wild chicory.
Formulated with white porcelain cacao, caffeine, and gyokuro, this late Mar. release helps promote energized and healthy-looking skin around the eye area.
This Moisture Lotion, released in mid Apr., is a lightweight, oil free moisturizer that hydrated, controls oil, and has anti-pollution properties. It's the perfect moisturizer to transition into spring and summer with.
Makeup
Looking for the perfect highlighting palette that won't leave skin looking ashy? This hydrating set of metallic shades is the perfect addition to any makeup stash.
In late-Mar., PÜR reformulated its beloved eyeshadow palette with hemp for an even smoother and creamier finish that blends seamlessly.
On Mar. 26. IT Cosmetics launched a two-in-one setting spray and hydration mist that's packed with hyaluronic acid, coconut water and aloe vera extract.
On Apr. 1, Code8 beauty will launch an innovative lip gloss enriched with plumping peptides to make lips firmer, smoother and more defined without the stickiness. This universally flattering peachy nude provides a sheer wash of color with a beautiful glossy finish that emphasizes your lips’ natural volume. Apply it alone or layer over your favorite lip color for an incredible 3D effect.
Launching Mar. 28, the new concealer boasts an ultra-fine yet intensely pigmented formula, that both covers and highlights. Formulated with glycerin and Vitamin-E, the concealer won't dry out skin.
Launching Apr. 3, this skin enhancer gives fresh, dewy skin its moment. It provides a glossy finish to the face, eyes, lips, and body on contact, and is infused with hyaluronic acid for long-lasting hydration.
Launching on Sephora and Ulta on Mar. 31, Benefit's new Hello Happy Air Stick Foundation with broad-spectrum SPF 20 is longwear, weightless, and provides the right amount of medium coverage.
This Apr. 1 launch from Kevyn Aucoin illuminates skin with its lightweight, super blendable formula that gives sheer coverage and a silk-like finish. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, this skin tint hydrates, evens complexion, and reveals natural radiance. These powerful ingredients provide protection against environmental aggressors and enhance skin’s natural appearance. Launching in 10 blendable shades. Each shade is designed to fit multiple skin tones due to its sheer & blendable finish.
April 2020 Beauty Launches: Body
Oribe's favorite oil formula, now available for the body. Launching in early Apr., this 99% natural product, formulated with a blend of 17 natural oils rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids, locks in moisture to make skin glow.
For a sun-kissed glow that lasts up to seven days, try this Mar. 25 release. The self-tanning serum formulated with 100% natural tanning agents and hyaluronic acid locks in moisture and radiance that won't let up.
Launching in mid Apr., this fragrant blend of violet and rose blossoms, sweet amber-vanilla notes and potent oud wood from laos, come together for a hydrating oil that penetrates the skin.
April 2020 Beauty Launches: Nails
These floral nail stickers, launching late Mar., add elegance and design to nails without having to step foot in a salon.