While this may not be the start to spring that anyone imagined, the increased time at home is creating the opportunity for diving head-first into our beauty routines. That means getting our skin back on track, or test-driving a new hairstyle or makeup trend. Luckily, the best new April 2020 beauty products are all in support of starting anew, even if your audience is somewhat limited.

"Self care really is about honoring yourself and making sure you are at your best when you try and tackle the issues of the day," Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skin Care, tells TZR. And during this time solitude, you might as well give yourself a makeover. "I would say to experiment in looks that you wouldn’t usually do during this time," says Keita Moore, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Iman and Nicki Minaj. "We never really know if we like something until we see it on ourselves. So if you don't like bright lipstick or afraid to wear them outside, give it a test drive around the house. You may just fall in love."

So if the cabin fever has you ready to step outside the box — or if you're ready to swap out TikTok dance routines for makeup and hair tutorials — check out 30 new April launches that will help you along the way.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

April 2020 Beauty Launches: Hair

April 2020 Beauty Launches: Skin

Makeup

April 2020 Beauty Launches: Body

April 2020 Beauty Launches: Nails