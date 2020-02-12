The wave that is Ashley Benson's hair is proving to be one amazing ride. In 2019, the actor progressively trimmed her tresses a little at a time until reaching her shortest chin-grazing length in December. And once achieved, it seemed like she'd be sticking with the chop. But in a recent turn of events no one saw coming, Ashley Benson debuted long brown hair, trading out her style yet again — and this time, she's almost unrecognizable.

Chalk it up to end-of-fashion-week excitement or just wanting to give the fans something new, but on Feb. 12 Benson stepped out with below-the-bust, chocolate brown, pin-straight hair for the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show that was *very* unexpected. The Pretty Little Liars star is almost synonymous with beach waves and bob-to-lob length, so this sudden transformation is a major departure for the actor; in fact, Benson even wrote "I don't recognize myself," in an Instagram story of a video featuring her new 'do. Aside from mega length, the switch up featured a bold middle part, blunt tips, and nary an accessory in sight for ultra-sleek vibes.

The look is a product of Benson's long-time hair stylist, Joseph Maine (who did the versatile bob back in 2019), and his extension collaboration with RPZL. That's right, unless Maine has a magic bean that makes hair grow six inches overnight, this is obviously the work of masterfully executed extensions.

This isn't the first time this week Benson has experimented with added length, though. On Sun., the star attended Longchamp's Fall/Winter 2020 show where Maine added a few inches, golden tips, and a '70s wave to her 'do. While the look complemented Benson well, her most recent extension endeavor definitely wins for most dramatic makeover.

Is the star hinting at the possibility of letting her hair grow out or just having a little bit of fun? Whatever the case, keep an eye out for Benson's next move — because at this point, it's anyone's guess.