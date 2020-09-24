Just days into the official fall season, Anastasia Beverly Hills' holiday collection debuted and promptly made the concept of PSLs and autumnal tartan practically obsolete. Now, the portable Soft Glam II palette — plus a series of glosses, brow products, and other soon-to-come wintry makeup staples — is sparking widespread anticipation among ABH devotees.

The first of the brand's holiday offerings are slated to include a second iteration of its best-selling Soft Glam palette and five additional lip and eye products, all dropping on October 5 at AnastasiaBeverlyHills.com. Every year, beauty enthusiasts await the unveiling of the makeup giant's holiday collection. In 2019, the launch contained New Year's Eve-ready loose glitters and the Carli Bybel palette. This year, the vibe is equally glam yet slightly more subdued — think: warm chocolate browns and dusty terracotta hues.

Featured is a gift-worthy Mini Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara Ornament ($13), a bite-sized version of the brand's beloved volumizing mascara, and a $28 Haute Holiday Mini Lip Gloss Set including four limited-edition, vanilla-scented shades: Sweet (light pink), Clouds (shimmery bubblegum pink), Bubbly (shimmery nude with gold reflects), and Tasty (beige).

Additionally, the holiday collection debuted four new neutral lipsticks in Velvet (matte nude taupe), Butterscotch (satin peachy beige), Praline (satin nude-pink), and Tease (satin rose quartz), all $18 apiece.

Covering the brow department, the new Perfect Your Brows Kit combines two Anastasia Beverly Hills cult favorites — the Brow Wiz pencil and defining DIPBROW Gel — into a nifty $25 giftable set. Likewise, the Insta-Brows Kit includes Anastasia Beverly Hills' essential Brow Definer pencil (which reportedly moonlights as a lip liner) and colorless Clear Brow Gel for a less bold alternative, also for $25.

The highlight of the collection is — hands down — the $29 Soft Glam II palette, an update of the original, but housed in a smaller package. It contains mattes, metallics, neutrals, and shimmers from the first edition of Soft Glam and the fan-favorite Norvina Palette. Shades include Tempera (matte beige), Dreamer (metallic pink champagne), Orange Soda (a refreshing matte peach), Dusty Rose (matte dusty lilac), Incense (matte terracotta), Sultry (chocolate brown in a satin-metallic hybrid finish), matte Mulberry, and carbon-black matte Noir.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills holiday collection will be available from October 5 and via affiliated retailers from October 8.