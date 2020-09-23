Even if you're already sitting on a haircare, makeup, and skincare vault, a well-timed holiday beauty bundle launch will have you suddenly stocking up. Sure, you could use the already-launching holiday 2020 beauty kits as gifts for all your friends and family. But with new value sets from Oribe, Tatcha, and Drunk Elephant decking the halls, you might be tempted to keep them all.
So, proceed from here on out with caution. The holiday launches began early this year, with new sets rolling out throughout September and launches set to arrive throughout the rest of the fall and into winter proper. You can find the value deals at major retailers, such as Sephora and Ulta, or at individual brand sites. Really, however you prefer to shop, there is probably already a majorly marked down beauty deal waiting for you.
To get started, keep scrolling down for the 2020 holiday beauty kits either already online or soon to launch. The Zoe Report will be adding more as the season goes on, so check back in before you completely finish your holiday shopping.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Holiday 2020 Beauty Kits Available To Buy Now
There isn't a single meh product in this Milk Makeup set — and it's way below the value price of $79, which is always a plus. It includes the cult-favorite KUSH eyeliner, mascara, and clear brow gel, along with the Hydro Grip Primer, Watermelon Brightening Serum, and Vegan Milk Moisturizer.
Oribe's stunning — and limited-edition — holiday 2020 collection was created in collaboration with the Native American visual artist Rowan Harrison. For the *very* special someone in your life, pick up the Collector's Set, a $280 bundle of Oribe cult classics and a gold-plated geometric barrette.
Benefit Cosmetics' holiday kits never disappoint. Keep your eyes on the Get Your Chic On set this year; it includes full-sizes of the POREfessional Pore-Minimizing Primer, Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer, BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara, and the California Kissin' ColorBalm Moisturizing Lip Balm in Pink Quartz.
Designed with Lyon-based illustrator Maïté Franchi, the Kiehl’s x Maïté Franchi Collection for Feeding America sets out to donate a minimum of $100,000 to Feeding America for the holidays. Multiple kits are available, including an advent calendar, but this masking set is ideal for any fan of the brand.
Rihanna is making sure that every holiday look is complete, even under your mask. This Holo'Daze bundle offers up the Mini Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Cake Shake, Baby Brut, Taffy Tea$e, and Ruby Milk — and yes, it's a limited-edition set.
All is *literally* bright with this Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare set. It includes the highly coveted DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, five Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel treatments, plus the Ferulic + Retinol Brightening Solution and Triple Correction Eye Serum.
Dr.Jart+ is focusing in on winter favorites for the holiday season. The global skincare giant launched the Ceramidin Moisture from Head to Toe Set and two Cicapair Soothing Hydration Sets on Sept. 15.
Want to press "refresh" on your makeup collection for the holidays? Look no further than Urban Decay's now-available sets. Naturally, the Holiday Hall of Fame is a must-have: a full-size Eyeshadow Primer Potion, 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Pencil in Zero, Vice Lipstick in Bad Blood, and travel-size All Nighter setting spray.
Drunk Elephant's holiday sets arrived Sept. 22 — and there are *so* many to choose from. Thankfully, the names of the kits help you figure out which skincare preference or need they're tailored to, like Dewy, Softy, Glowy, or Firmy.
Olaplex's holiday kit is one gift that genuinely keeps on giving. The $60 set includes 3.3-ounce bottles of the No. 3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, and No.6 Bond Smoother.
They say the holidays are a great time to embrace a new routine. OK, maybe that's not a common saying, but it should be if you can get a Tatcha value kit. Three are already available at Sephora, with this one offering up The Rice Wash, The Dewy Skin Cream, and The Silk Peony.
The return of Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Honey Moisture Deep Conditioning Mask is cause for celebration, all on its own. This festive bundle features the much-loved hair mask with two extra from the brand, just in case you really want to wow your giftee.
Holiday 2020 Beauty Kits Available To Buy Soon
Three innisfree sets will arrive at Sephora on Sept. 29 — the My Lip Balm Party Trio Set, Pore-fectly Glowing Set, and Green Tea Hydration Set. Then, on Oct. 26, the Winter Glow Set hits Innisfree.com. In other words, it's almost time to bathe your skin in green tea.
Charlotte Tilbury’s holiday 2020 collection is inspired by all things jewels and gems, and launches Oct. 1 on the beauty brand's website. There will be new makeup and sets galore for Charlotte Tilbury superfans, including this impressive set of 12 full- and travel-sized beauty products. Think: Charlotte’s Magic Cream, Pillow Talk Push-up Mascara, and so much more.
Get ready for the arrival of Anastasia Beverly Hills' holiday kits on Oct. 5. This set of four limited-edition mini Lip Gloss shades arrives then, alongside the Perfect Your Brows Kit, Insta-Brows Kit, Mini Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara Ornament, and the Soft Glam II eyeshadow palette.
R+Co will be launching three limited-edition holiday kits on Oct. 15: the One Way Ticket Essentials Minis Kit, Wild Horses Thickening Minis Kit, and this Submarine Hydration Kit. If you're between the three, opt for this moisturizing hero — it bundles up the ATLANTIS Moisturizing B5 Shampoo and Conditioner, a mini HIGH DIVE Moisture + Shine Crème, a mini CENTERPIECE All-In-One Elixir Spray, and the R+Co Mesh Pouch.
A $585 value kit available on Oct. 23, Joanna Vargas' incredibly luxe The Professionals set features the high-tech Magic Glow Wand device, Glow to Go Mask Set, Exfoliating Mask, and Rescue Serum. So, like one of the aesthetician's signature facials, just at home.