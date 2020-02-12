The Best Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palettes, As Told By These Passionate Reviews
A scenario: You're in the market for new eyeshadow but you don't know where to turn. So, you go to your friends, co-workers, and of course, the internet, for guidance. Sound familiar? Same. But while family and co-workers give a personal touch to their opinions, nothing can beat the holy grail that is internet reviews thanks to the sheer amount of feedback they provide. Case in point: the thousands of ratings that have proven which ones are the best Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palettes on the market.
Narrowing down your eyeshadow selection to Anastasia Beverly Hills —known commonly as ABH — is a good first step. The cult-favorite brand has produced more than 15 eyeshadow palettes, each received with open arms and high praise from the beauty community. ABH is known for its buttery shades, which make for easy application and blending. And when it comes to hues, the brand runs a wide gamut with its abundance of palettes. It's not uncommon for fans to buy multiple (or every single one) because the new shades consistently dazzle and colors rarely repeat.
Whether you're looking for electric colors like the ones in the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2, or subdued, everyday shades, like the Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette's, ABH's top-reviewed palettes have it all. And while every single one hasn't (yet) garnered the thousands of reviews that the Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette boasts, below are five eyeshadow palettes from ABH with the highest reviews on Sephora.com to point you in the right direction.
With more than 7,000 five-star reviews, the Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills is a mega fan-favorite. It features 14 shades, including tan neutrals, punchy oranges, and bright berries, in matte and metallic finishes. Even after trying out all other ABH products (seriously, some reviewers claimed to), fans keep coming back to this palette because it works well on many skin tones, produces intense pigments, and blends with ease.
The first palette from the brand's president (and the daughter of Anastasia herself), Claudia Norvina Soare, was basically everything fans wanted it to be. It has pastel, neutral, and bold shades in matte and shimmer finishes, and the high pigmentation surprises users thanks to how little they need to get a full-color look. While some people have experienced trouble with fall out, 758 of the 1,128 reviewers gave it five stars.
Many fans are grateful that ABH's Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette doesn't cater to bold-beauty lovers (and more than 2,000 have rated it five stars for that reason). Instead, it's known for its everyday wearability, featuring neutral shades with pops of red, black, and gold in ultra-matte, duo-chrome, and metallic finishes.
Not for the faint of heart, this Norvina Pro Pigment Palette offers 25 bold shades. The second installment to the three-product line is a front runner for those seeking cool, aqua-themed colors. Over 15,000 people have "hearted" this palette on Sephora for its rich pigmentation and unique hues, and while the pressed-glitter shades make it more difficult to manipulate, reviewers say the payoff is 100 percent worth it.
ABH has become well known for its collaborations with beauty influencers, and one of its most popular is the palette created with Jackie Aina that's garnered more than 500 perfect reviews. The mix of cool and warm shades is a fan-favorite aspect — each looks good on a wide range of skin tones. Reviewers also rave about the blend of neutral, dark, shimmer, and bright shades that make this palette adaptable for everyday and full-glam looks.