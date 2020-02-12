A scenario: You're in the market for new eyeshadow but you don't know where to turn. So, you go to your friends, co-workers, and of course, the internet, for guidance. Sound familiar? Same. But while family and co-workers give a personal touch to their opinions, nothing can beat the holy grail that is internet reviews thanks to the sheer amount of feedback they provide. Case in point: the thousands of ratings that have proven which ones are the best Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palettes on the market.

Narrowing down your eyeshadow selection to Anastasia Beverly Hills —known commonly as ABH — is a good first step. The cult-favorite brand has produced more than 15 eyeshadow palettes, each received with open arms and high praise from the beauty community. ABH is known for its buttery shades, which make for easy application and blending. And when it comes to hues, the brand runs a wide gamut with its abundance of palettes. It's not uncommon for fans to buy multiple (or every single one) because the new shades consistently dazzle and colors rarely repeat.

Whether you're looking for electric colors like the ones in the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2, or subdued, everyday shades, like the Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette's, ABH's top-reviewed palettes have it all. And while every single one hasn't (yet) garnered the thousands of reviews that the Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette boasts, below are five eyeshadow palettes from ABH with the highest reviews on Sephora.com to point you in the right direction.