Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have been spotted together frequently over the last few months thanks to daily walks with her dogs Salsa and Elvis and regular coffee runs. But it's not often that the duo take to social media to share details on their relationship. But, this weekend, Ana de Armas shared a sweet selfie with Affleck after celebrating his birthday on Aug. 15.

Since March, the 32-year-old actor has showed off a range of laid-back ensembles — ranging from breezy maxi dresses, to sleek separates, and everyday staples like jeans, both while out alone and hand-in-hand with her beau, Ben Affleck. The pair — who star in the upcoming film Deep Water — often take regular walks in their Los Angeles neighborhood, which are typically captured by the onlooking paparazzi. However, de Armas' Instagram is usually reserved for photos from work or shots with or stylish selfies.

Over the weekend, de Armas celebrated Affleck’s 48th birthday — which included a ride on the BMW motorcycle and matching helmets she bought for him, according to People. However, on August 16, the No Time to Die actor feted her boyfriend in a much simpler way: a black and white selfie of the two looking undeniably happy with the two-heart emoji as the caption.

While de Armas wore a polished mini dress from Alexander Wang for her ride on the new motorcycle, she opted for a much more casual T-shirt the next day. She still gave her off-duty ensemble a fashionable touch with the addition of two layered necklaces. One of these necklaces featured half of a heart — which matches a necklace Affleck has been wearing — while the other appears to be a simple tennis necklace.

If you’re looking for a way to bring your everyday basics up a notch, take a cue from de Armas and accessorize with layered necklaces. To get you started, scroll down to shop necklaces inspired by de Armas’ sweet stack below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.