Alessandra Ambrosio's Tie-Dye Sweats Take This Popular Loungewear Trend Right Into Summer

Tie-dye has made a major comeback as a warm-weather trend in recent years. However, thanks to the rise in DIY projects during quarantine, the colorful trend has taken a life of its own. Whether they’ve opted to put their spins on the graphic print with rubber bands and dyes or not, celebrities are swapping out their easy basics for something a little more colorful — just look at Alessandra Ambrosio’s tie-dye sweatsuit for proof.

Ambrosio was spotted in Malibu on Apr. 25 wearing head-to-toe tie-dye in the form of a coordinated sweatsuit from Baja East. The 39-year-old Brazilian model and entrepreneur sported the set — which includes the $250 Bi-Level Hoodie with High Priestess and the matching $225 Boxing Sweat — with sleek and simple thong sandals along with black round sunglasses for a quick breakfast run with her boyfriend Nicolo Oddi in the oceanside city. The founder of swimwear brand GAL Floripa also wore a leopard-print face mask with her color-splashed ensemble, making a strong case for getting creative with print mixing, even when it comes to wardrobe basics.

If you were to take a quick scroll through Ambrosio’s more recent model-off-duty outfits, you’ll start to see that the model has regularly turned to coordinated sweatsuits for her days off — even before loungewear became the primary part of everyone’s closets. When she isn’t wearing sleek activewear pieces, the model opts for matching sweats for casual activities ranging from running errands to cozying up at home.

LESE / BACKGRID

Ambrosio isn’t the only A-list celebrity sporting tie-dyed sweats for her casual moments. The model joins fellow top model Gigi Hadid and artist Camila Cabello, who both wore the trend last fall, as well as actor Emily Ratajkowski, who donned tie-dye sweats last year. But if Ambrosio’s take on the trend is any indication, tie-dye sweatsuits are about to be everywhere this spring and summer. Whether you're looking for a new DIY project or not, you'll want to swap out your usual sweats for this rainbow alternative.

If you want to add some colorful pieces to your loungewear collection, scroll down to shop Ambrosio’s tie-dye sweatsuit along with other options like hers below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.