For those of you looking to book a safe — but still totally memorable — getaway ASAP while staying on budget, Airbnb & MINI Vehicles might just have the perfect solution. Starting September 10, a few lucky folks will not only get to road trip in style (thanks to one of two MINI models) but will spend the night living the trendy tiny home life for just $1 per night.

Airbnb and MINI put their heads together to come up with a safe way for you to vacation both creatively and luxuriously in scenic destinations that are just a quick drive outside Los Angeles and New York, making them the ideal getaway for those who have spent the last few months limited to the city and are craving a change of pace and more natural surroundings.

The first is a modern, airy tiny home located in Marlboro, New York, which is about 60 miles outside NYC. Not only will you feel submerged in the lush landscape as you sleep — thanks to the mostly glass structure — but you'll also get to drive through it in a MINI Cooper. Check-ins for this destination are available on October 16, November 6, and November 20, 2020.

If you're closer to Los Angeles, and the desert scene is more your speed, you can try booking a sweet and serene home in Twentynine Palms, which is about two and a half hours outside the city. Thankfully, the drive there will be a pleasure thanks to the convertible MINI that comes along with your rental. Check-ins for this one are available for November 6, November 12, and December 4, 2020.

Airbnb

If you aren't lucky enough to grab one of the available spots, you can always book another tiny-but-mighty home for a similar effect. Ahead, find a few particularly epic "mini" homes currently available on Airbnb that are just outside some major cities, and therefore especially conducive for road tripping.

Mt. Hood View Tiny House - Sandy, Oregon

Though it feels so remote, this tiny home in Sandy, Oregon — near scenic Mt. Hood, where exterior shots of The Shining were filmed — is just a quick and lovely drive from Portland. Rates start at $126 per night, and you can book here.

Tiny House - Guemes Island, Washington

Airbnb

Those in the Seattle area might find solace in this Guemes Island rental with an outdoor patio and fire pit, perfect for soaking up the classic PNW atmosphere. Rates start at $105 per night and you can book here.

Container Cabin in the Catskills - Saugerties, New York

Another upstate option, this Catskills container cabin offers the perfect balance of rustic romanticism and modern amenities. Rates start at $245 per night and you can book here.

Coyote Ridge Cabin - Paso Robles, California

Between Los Angeles and San Francisco you'll fine Paso Robles, a wine lover's paradise on the Central Coast. This teeny cabin may be short on square footage but has a ton of rustic charm. Rates start at $118 per night and you can book here.