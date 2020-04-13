There’s nothing wrong with living day in and day out in your favorite sweats — especially when you’re spending almost every hour at home. But now that you've relied on the same lived-in sweatshirts and baggy joggers to maintain peak comfort while you work from your couch, you may be curious about changing things up. If you're dead set on comfort, but want to break out of the cycle of sweats, yoga sets make for the ideal alternative.

While both sweats and leggings fit into the athleisure category, each style offers up a little something different when it comes to function. Loose, cotton separates are undeniably cozy, but leggings and a sports bra offer comfort with a bit more versatility. If you tend to pause your day for a noon yoga session, or you have to run out for a few supplies, leggings are able to hold up to both activities while still appearing polished.

But, not all sets are created equal, there's so much variety in design that you can feel free to get creative — or even mix and match. For the minimalists, there's classic black on black (sleek, and sophisticated), but for trendier dressers, there are plenty of cool cut-outs and prints to try. Or, if you're looking for a low-lift alternative to your usuals, go with a coordinated look in a bright springy hue. Whichever look best fits your style, you'll be ready to move seamlessly from a long day of work into a high-intensity sweat session.

If you’re looking for some elevated activewear ensembles to add into your at-home wardrobe, scroll down to shop 9 yoga sets below.

The Best Yoga Sets: All-Black

The Best Yoga Sets: Fashion Forward

The Best Yoga Sets: Bright And Colorful