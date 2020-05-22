Instagram has been a pivotal marketing tool to help fashion brands break out from all the noise. For Australian label With Jéan, the social media platform has helped create hype around their romantic, summery designs — pieces that feel just as special lounging at home as they do on a luxe vacation. But, if coveted imagery helps to get the word out, celebrity endorsements can mean even more exposure. And many of With Jéan's most popular tops and dresses have already been worn by trendsetters like Lily-Rose Depp and Bella Hadid.

Like similar labels Reformation, Realisation Par, and Rouje, the label draws on both laid-back beachy details and more romantic Parisian trends, creating pieces that amass a cult following and tend to sell out quickly post launch. Now, the label is preparing for Drop 2 in its newest Rendezvous Collection on May 25, and is already being teased on its page. The floaty dresses are ideal for day-to-night dressing in the months ahead, but wearing your favorite styles with denim is the brand's founding principle (hence the name With Jéan).

So, if you're searching for some eye-catching pieces to liven up your summer wardrobe with, this may just be the ideal place to start. Below, find some of your favorite celeb's most-loved pieces along with handful of majorly on-sale goodies up for grabs that shouldn't be missed.

A favorite of model Bella Hadid, the Marseille dress embodies the carefree summer attitude. The mini style combines romantic details, like the blue 'ditsy daisy' print with a shirred bodice and off-shoulder straps, with a short hem that's easy to transition from day to night.

The actor and advocate has a personal style that's both sultry and sweet, so of course she's a fan of the brand with its same aesthetic. Here she wears the Isabelle dress in soft stripes and evidently is a big fan since she's been spotted in the same dress's different color variations as well.

The romantic Jeanne top was most recently worn by model and actor Lily-Rose Depp while on a socially-distanced walk in Paris. You can currently shop the exact top, and then try styling it with jeans or a denim skirt for a summery ensemble that feels fancy.

A crowd-favorite, you're probably saying 'ah-ha!' if you're just now learning this adorable bustier top that you've seen all over Instagram is from the brand. Here, Devon Lee Carlson styled the Bridgette Top the it-girl way with high-rise, vintage-wash jeans.

Influencer Maria Bernad's Demi Top is currently sold out, but you can get a very similar look with the brands white Louie crop top that has mirroring puffed short sleeves as well as the brands revered sweetheart neckline with ruched cups for that fancy look that its known for.

Model Elsa Hosk wore this pretty floral dress all the way back in 2018, but it's still a style worthy trying in 2020. Take cues from Hosk's styling choices and simply pair with on-trend sneakers, a timeless handbag, and a laid-back beauty routine.

If there were senior superlatives for Instagram, Cabellos would be in the running for Best Dressed - especially so in the brands stunning strapless number with a hip-high thigh slit. For an unexpected take, try pairing with knee-high boots.

Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat shows off the brands latest collection wearing the Rendezvous top. The wrap top in a bright honeysuckle print has a retro-inspired feel that's ideal for nights out.

Nothing screams summer like a breezy dress in a bright yellow hue. Actor Camilla Morrone chose this signature silhouette and kept things simple, adding a single silver necklace.