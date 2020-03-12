It's one thing to sit at a runway show and see how a collection looks in a perfectly arranged, cursted setting. It's another to see it styled for real occasions and worn by non-models on social media. Shopping experts, be them style directors or buyers, are always looking to Instagram for new fashion brands to put on their radar. Perhaps those who don't show on the standard fashion calendar or have gained an online following for their niche perspective. For 2020, there are a number of notable fashion brands that key players in the industry are watching (and also purchasing), with the thought that they're poised to be the next big thing.

Some are more established — New York's Peter Do was just nominated for the LVMH prize — while others are still in stealth mode, quietly gaining steam. Either way, they're labels you'll want to make sure you're watching right now, no matter if your feed skews more minimal or is already bursting with color (these designers have range!). Soon you'll be spotting them on the streets, and probably in your friends' closets too. Below, hear from the experts about who they're following on Instagram right now, and be sure to double tap if they're a fit for your style too.

The Best Fashion Brands On Instagram In 2020: Peter Do

Peter Do. "This up and coming US brand is minimal and androgynous, like a 90ies Helmut Lang mix with #oldceline," says Tiffany Hsu the Fashion Buying Director at Mytheresa. "It also speaks to me and my personal style very much," she adds speaking to the label's subtle yet sophisticated offering.

The Best Fashion Brands On Instagram In 2020: With Jean

"With Jean, a new direct-to-consumer brand that NET-A-PORTER is launching for HS20, is the perfect summer dress update for the girl that loves Rixo or reformation," says Libby Page, the Senior Fashion Market Editor at Net-A-Porter.

The Best Fashion Brands On Instagram In 2020: LVIR

"We always source from Instagram and this season we are launching Osoi, Ancuta Sarca, Anouki, Maisie Wilen, LVIR amongst others that were found on the platform," says Ida Petersson, Browns' Buying Director of womens and menswear. If you're looking to step up your work wardrobe, Korean brand LVIR's sophisticated basics are the way to go.

The Best Fashion Brands On Instagram In 2020: Osoi

"Korean handbag brand Osoi," says Cassie Smart, Head of Womenswear at MATCHESFASHION. "Their shapes are so interesting and chic," she adds, nodding to the minimalist, sculptural shapes the label has quickly become known for.

The Best Fashion Brands On Instagram In 2020: Leda Madera

"Always!" is the response for Elyse Walker, when asked if she looks to Instagram for inspiration. "Some specific brands on my radar are Maisie Wilen, Leda Madera, and Lauren Manoogian." Jewelry label Leda Madera is the brainchild of influencer and fashion insider Giulia Tordini, making it especially poised for a breakout moment on social media.

The Best Fashion Brands On Instagram In 2020: Kassel Editions

"Kassl is a personal favorite among the Instagram brands, notes Sasha Skoda, the Womenswear Director at The Real Real. "They focus on doing one thing really well, and they have definitely perfected the trench." In fact, you may have already spotted the brand's sleek coats among the street style set as the tried to dress for the weather over fashion month.

The Best Fashion Brands On Instagram In 2020: Christopher John Rogers

"I think I saw Christopher John Rogers collection first on Instagram a few years ago, and now he is one of my favorite brands to wear ... and a CFDA winner!" notes Chloe King, Fashion Office and Digital Fashion Lead at Bergdorf Goodman. Rogers' bold colors and silhouettes have much of the industry abuzz already, "his runway show last season was absolutely electric."

The Best Fashion Brands On Instagram In 2020: Le Scarf

"NET-A-PORTER loves brands that do one thing and do them really well, and this brand has focused on the perfect silk scarf that can be worn in multiple ways, in a neutral color palette," Page explains of Le Scarf. The minimalist prints and hues mean these easy accessories are a breeze to style any number of ways. She adds, "I’ll be wearing mine as a neck scarf."

The Best Fashion Brands On Instagram In 2020: Maisie Wilen

Cited by both Petersson and Walker as a must-know brand on Instagram, Maisie Wilen is the LA-based label backed by Kanye West and already worn by a number of major celebs. Expect to see the bold, printed designs grow in popularity over the year to come.