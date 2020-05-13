At this point, we've officially been in quarantine long enough to start documenting our at-home style evolution, which, for many, could mean going from old sweatpants to new sweatpants (and that's OK!). If you're in need of some inspiration, look no further than Kendall Jenner's style file, which has just made an upgrade from easy gray sweats to slinky lingerie. And, it's worth mentioning that there are tons of silk bodysuits like Kendall Jenner's that allow you to test-drive the look — including the still-stocked original.

On May 12, the supermodel took to Instagram to share an intimate photo from home — in which she sported neutral makeup, easy waves and a silky, lace-laden black bodysuit. The teddy is from Lonely, an ethereal, cult-followed lingerie brand that relishes seeing all kinds of women in its designs. And, what's more — it's somehow still in stock, though just a few sizes away from selling out. So, if they have yours, we suggest acting fast. If not, no worries — there are tons of "like" styles to make getting the look super simple.

Continue ahead for similar styles from the best lingerie brands:

Silk Bodysuits Like Kendall Jenner's: Lonely Hollie Teddy Black

The brand's first-ever teddy is now officially Jenner-approved, with button detailing and slinky rouleau (i.e. spaghetti) straps.

Silk Bodysuits Like Kendall Jenner's: Beverly Hills Lingerie Temper Bodysuit

Just under the $100-threshold, this bodysuit's silk covering extends through the bra cups, making it the perfect silhouette to wear out at night.

Silk Bodysuits Like Kendall Jenner's: Mary Young Emilia Bodysuit

In a dainty polka-dot mesh, the Emilia bodysuit features bow-tying straps that are too sweet not to indulge.

Silk Bodysuits Like Kendall Jenner's: Mary Young Emilia Bodysuit

Known for its sumptuous lingerie, FDM's Gardenia bodysuit marries lace and silk for a sexy-soft look.

Silk Bodysuits Like Kendall Jenner's: H&M Crocheted Lace Bodysuit

H&M has a surprisingly strong assortment of lingerie, and the floral crochet style below is a great alternative to Jenner's one-piece.

Silk Bodysuits Like Kendall Jenner's: Le Petit Trou EVRY

If you favor silk to lace, opt for Le Petit Trou's simplistic, 100% silk bodysuit.

Silk Bodysuits Like Kendall Jenner's: Isa Boulder Nina Matte One-piece

For a one-piece that doubles as a swimsuit, try Isa Boulder's "Nina" style. This brand's wares are known to be worn both ways, as they're made from Italian satin that doesn't have that "lycra" appearance.

Silk Bodysuits Like Kendall Jenner's: Fleur Du Mal Satin Bullet Bodysuit

Also from Fleur, the brand behind bedroom-to-boardroom chic, this full-coverage satin bodysuit can be layered with a blazer for wear-everywhere versatility.

Silk Bodysuits Like Kendall Jenner's: Jonathan Simkhai Lace Bustier Bodysuit

If you love a good bustier, Jonathan Simkhai's one-piece reconciles it with a bodysuit, making for ultra-luxe, no-slip comfort.