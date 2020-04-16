If you're not familiar with bedroom-to-boardroom essentials, now's as good a time as any to get acquainted. Luckily, Fleur du Mal’s sample sale is here to make the super luxe trend affordable, and the timing couldn't be better. The online "Le Private" sale is reducing goodies from seasons past by 60-75 percent, making the ultra-versatile pieces easier to purloin than ever. With slick satin trousers, lace-lined tanks, and printed bustiers, there's tons of key pieces included in the markdown — and styling them is far simpler than you'd think.

With regard to multifaceted pieces, silk jeans should definitely be on your radar, and Fleur's turquoise-drenched iteration of them is perfect for spring. With the ease of wearing around at home comfortably, and the versatility to integrate back into your workwear arsenal, these trousers are well worth their new price tag of $111. There's also scores of silk camis with lace detailing, which add a punch of color under any blazer and are cozy enough to wear right to bed. While you're shopping, it's worth browsing their glitzier pieces for something to have on hand for your first evening out — including Fleur's slinky sequin slip, which pairs effortlessly with a clutch and strappy heels. For a sportier look, try their biker unitard, which comes in fire hydrant red that's great for a workout class; or, go bold with a swipe of red lipstick and a blazer.

With all that Fleur's been doing to give back, there's great reason to support the brand right now — just this week, it took to Instagram to gift $150 gift cards to doctors and nurses on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, so winners can wear their underthings beneath their scrubs as a way of brightening their day while at work. What's more: the brand will be donating proceeds from the sample sale to No Kid Hungry, providing 50,000 meals for children impacted by the pandemic. The sale would normally take place at the brand's NYC store, but in lieu of current circumstances, they moved things online — and brought a great cause with them.

Continue ahead to browse key pieces, and shop the full sale event on the site.

