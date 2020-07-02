9 Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale That Fashion Girls Are Adding To Cart
July 4th weekend is finally upon us — and so is its infamous sales. Partaking in the price drops is The Outnet, an e-tailer that, if it isn't already, needs to be on your radar. This year, it's adding scores of cult-followed brands to its holiday sale event, turning already-reduced items into total steals for this weekend only. To make it simple, TZR has rounded out the 9 key pieces from The Outnet's July 4th sale that are in every fashion girl's cart right now — all of which are going, fast.
As part of the Net-A-Porter group, the over-stockist offers last season's favorites for a fraction of the price, including pieces from Missoni, Helmut Lang and Tibi. Through this event, The Outnet's assigned markdowns to some equally-famed brands — including BY FAR, LEMLEM, and Off-White. Starting on Jul. 2 and for a limited time, you'll be able to access 20% off of current markdowns. This means that Stella McCartney's leather shorts are plunging from $625 to $225, ZANZAN's D-Frame sunnies are at $98 from $275, and so much more. Continue ahead for the very best styles, on sale now:
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: Iris & Ink Dahlia ruched bandeau bikini
This ruched two-piece set can be worn with or without the halter strap, making for a highly customizable look.
Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: Stella McCartney Danielle faux leather shorts
Leather shorts are the ultimate year-round staple piece, pairing easily with a pair of tights in the winter.
Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: Ancient Greek Sandals' Electra sliced leather sandals
Low-profile sandals are everywhere this season, and this interlocking style by Ancient Greek Sandal is perfect for pairing with other smooth leathers.
Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: Stella Jean Gathered printed woven maxi skirt
This handwoven skirt is print-mixing at its finest — inviting a striped waistband and a multicolored, abstract body.
Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: Shelbourne Convertible One-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit
Everyone needs a crisp white one-piece in their summer swim arsenal. ALIX NYC's asymmetrical wrap suit is majorly on sale, making it the ideal addition to your wardrobe.
Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: ZANZAN Paninaro D-Frame Gold-tone Sunglasses
ZANZAN's gold-tone sunnies are the perfect antidote to chunky, oversized eyewear, offering a wear-with-everything versatility that's totally unrivaled.
Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: MOTHER Rascal Frayed Denim Shorts
These denim shorts can be cuffed or worn as is, and they're available now for just a fraction of the original price.
Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: LEMLEM Tereza fringed striped cotton-blend gauze top
This tank from LEMLEM's beachwear arsenal is perfect for throwing on with a pair of white trousers.