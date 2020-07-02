July 4th weekend is finally upon us — and so is its infamous sales. Partaking in the price drops is The Outnet, an e-tailer that, if it isn't already, needs to be on your radar. This year, it's adding scores of cult-followed brands to its holiday sale event, turning already-reduced items into total steals for this weekend only. To make it simple, TZR has rounded out the 9 key pieces from The Outnet's July 4th sale that are in every fashion girl's cart right now — all of which are going, fast.

As part of the Net-A-Porter group, the over-stockist offers last season's favorites for a fraction of the price, including pieces from Missoni, Helmut Lang and Tibi. Through this event, The Outnet's assigned markdowns to some equally-famed brands — including BY FAR, LEMLEM, and Off-White. Starting on Jul. 2 and for a limited time, you'll be able to access 20% off of current markdowns. This means that Stella McCartney's leather shorts are plunging from $625 to $225, ZANZAN's D-Frame sunnies are at $98 from $275, and so much more. Continue ahead for the very best styles, on sale now:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: Iris & Ink Dahlia ruched bandeau bikini

Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: Stella McCartney Danielle faux leather shorts

Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: Ancient Greek Sandals' Electra sliced leather sandals

Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: Stella Jean Gathered printed woven maxi skirt

Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: Shelbourne Convertible One-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit

Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: ZANZAN Paninaro D-Frame Gold-tone Sunglasses

Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: MOTHER Rascal Frayed Denim Shorts

Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: LEMLEM Tereza fringed striped cotton-blend gauze top

Key Pieces From The Outnet's July 4th Sale: BY FAR Frida Beaded Linen Tote