Everything TZR's Editors Are Buying From The Outnet's Black Friday Sale

With nearly 8,000 items to sift through, The Outnet's Black Friday Sale has the potential to be a little overwhelming. The e-tailer is currently offering customers up to 85 percent off powerhouse designers like Saint Laurent and The Row, as well as major deals on cult brands like Baum und Pferdgarten and Khaite. Plus, shoppers will be able to take an additional 15 percent off on Nov. 29 to commemorate the shopping event of the year: Black Friday. To ensure you don't miss any of the site's stellar discounts, the TZR team rounded up the items we're shopping from the sale first.

Whether you're in the market for a new pair of boots or just a fan of Brock Collection's dreamy designs, this sale serves as the perfect opportunity to finally add that must-have item to your wardrobe. However, if you're more interested in finding that perfect gift for your fashionable friend ahead of the holidays, now's the time to get them something they'll be really excited about this year. And with a sale like this, time is definitely of the essence: Your favorite style is bound to sell out.

Continue on to see the deals that our editors are adding to cart before they're gone for good.