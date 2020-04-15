9 Jumbo-Size Luxury Beauty Products That’ll Help You Save Money, Time, & Packaging
If you're going to splurge on something luxury, might as well make it a *big* purchase. That doesn't mean buying 15 of the same product (although, yeah, you could), but rather, cashing in on the jumbo-size luxury beauty products many brands offer. And aside from giving yourself a serious treat, the oversized products will often keep money in your pocket, shelves stocked, and waste at a minimum.
Though jumbo and luxury aren't two words that frequently populate the same sentence, there are tons of high-end brands (like L'Occitane, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, and Briogeo) offering super-size products right now. And luckily, more often than not, it's the beloved ones growing in size. Case in point: you can snag a 230-milliliter bottle of SK-II's best-selling Facial Treatment Essence which has literally gotten John Legend to sing its praises (yes, for real). Or, finally take the plunge and give yourself the gift of a 16.5-ounce jar of Crème de la Mer because its famous Miracle Broth has been tempting you for years.
As they say, "Go big or go home." And right now you can go big, and stay home. Below, nine large-and-in-charge luxury beauty products to assure your shelves will never go bare.
Hydrate and restore skin overnight with this 3.6-ounce serum made with hyaluronic acid and the brand's exclusive "ChronoluxCB Technology."
Get 60 AHA/BHA peel pads that even and brighten skin tone in this value-size treatment box from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare.
Dry strands — meet this 32-ounce hair mask. Since the brand suggests only using the biotin and oil-infused mask once a week, clearing out a solid space for the tub isn't a bad idea.
Not only will this jumbo-size Chanel lipstick last longer than its normal-size counterpart, but the larger size makes it more difficult to lose, too. Color your lips with nine different shades, from rose to tangerine.
Show your body serious love with this nourishing oil from L'Occitane that's 16.9 ounces. No need to grab the normal 8.4-ounce bottle either — go ahead and fill any bottle big enough to hold it.
Available in two brown hues, this jumbo bronzer mixes three different butters for seamless application and a lit-from-within glow.
According to the brand, a bottle of this all-around skin-saving essence is sold every two minutes, so you might as well stock up on its 7.7-ounce jumbo size.
Exfoliating once (or twice) a week won't be a problem with this 150-milliliter tube. Formulated with lactic acid and fruit enzymes it buffs away dead skin cells and bacteria leaving skin smooth and polished.