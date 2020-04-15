If you're going to splurge on something luxury, might as well make it a *big* purchase. That doesn't mean buying 15 of the same product (although, yeah, you could), but rather, cashing in on the jumbo-size luxury beauty products many brands offer. And aside from giving yourself a serious treat, the oversized products will often keep money in your pocket, shelves stocked, and waste at a minimum.

Though jumbo and luxury aren't two words that frequently populate the same sentence, there are tons of high-end brands (like L'Occitane, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, and Briogeo) offering super-size products right now. And luckily, more often than not, it's the beloved ones growing in size. Case in point: you can snag a 230-milliliter bottle of SK-II's best-selling Facial Treatment Essence which has literally gotten John Legend to sing its praises (yes, for real). Or, finally take the plunge and give yourself the gift of a 16.5-ounce jar of Crème de la Mer because its famous Miracle Broth has been tempting you for years.

As they say, "Go big or go home." And right now you can go big, and stay home. Below, nine large-and-in-charge luxury beauty products to assure your shelves will never go bare.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.