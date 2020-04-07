8 New 2020 Jumbo-Size Beauty Products That’ll Keep Your Bathroom Stocked Much Longer
If you've carefully tried to ration out enough moisturizer to last you until your next online order arrives, or frustratedly huffed, “That’s it?” at the end of a new microscopic jar of eye cream, you’ve dealt with the beauty product size dilemma. It’s the moment when you’re breaking a sweat over trying to get the last drop out of your favorite product, when you wish it could magically double in size. Well, you're in luck. Brands have listened to the pleas for more and this year has been unofficially deemed the year of bulked-up products. A whole host of new 2020 jumbo-size beauty products have made an appearance in the last few months, and you’ll be happy to hear that a lot of fan favorites have made the cut.
One product transformation that's just in time for summer is Supergoop!’s beefed-up jumbo Unseen Sunscreen, featuring 2.5 ounces of formula to keep you protected right when SPF usage starts skyrocketing. Another perfectly timed appearance is Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, the beloved hair saver that now comes in a 7.3-ounce canister. Eyebrow gels, shampoos, and cleansing balms are all a part of the lineup, too, so you can stay stocked up for longer.
While bigger products are always better, it’s especially nice in times like this when you’re restricted from shopping and going outside, or even simply when you're just too busy to run to the store. Ahead, see the new jumbo-size products that have been added to shelves this year that you can now get your hands on.
For a soft golden glow that will last you all summer, this mega edition of NARS' Laguna bronzer has your back. The Monoï de Tahiti oil is a bonus and will leave you smelling like a bouquet of gardenias.
OUAI was born from celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin's overwhelm towards the numerous hair products that she, and all other shoppers are faced with. There are a few too many formulas on the market to keep track of and she wanted to make something that was simple and straightforward. Now it's a cult favorite, and her fine hair shampoo (and conditioner), which fans love for its non-greasy, non-drying characteristics, can be bought in jumbo size.
Oil and sweat have nothing on your scalp if you have a fantastic dry shampoo in your arsenal, and you may as well have it in a jumbo size. This one from Living Proof seems scientifically superior; it has molecules that remove powder residue and time-released fragrance.
While sunscreen is a year-round thing, you apply it more often when it gets hot out. Settling for a tiny thing of SPF won't last you for long, especially not through the summer, so a jumbo size of this translucent sunscreen is a safe bet.
Superfans will be thrilled to hear that for a limited time, the jumbo size of this balm is back. My life was changed by this particular one — no exaggeration. It doesn't leave a trace of makeup on your face, and even on my worst days it gets me excited to do my nighttime routine. You'll be shocked when your cotton ball of toner still looks clean after using.
Brow products, whether pencil, pen, or gel, are one of those things that runs out a little too fast. To avoid going a week or two without your signature brow, start stocking up on jumbo-size versions, like this one from Benefit (the brow experts).
There's a common misconception that oil-free products will dry you out, but the reverse is almost always true. Sure, oils can be useful, but there are tons of ingredients that can hydrate and moisturize your skin. In Tatcha's fan fave cream, a blend it calls Hadasei-3, which has green tea, algae, and rice, help rejuvenate your skin and keep it hydrated, but not oily.
Fans of Fresh's soy-infused face wash will be thrilled to hear they can get the cult-favorite in a jumbo size again for a limited time. Why is soy so cut out for cleansing? Studies have found that amino acids (especially the ones found in soy) can help boost your collagen.