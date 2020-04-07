If you've carefully tried to ration out enough moisturizer to last you until your next online order arrives, or frustratedly huffed, “That’s it?” at the end of a new microscopic jar of eye cream, you’ve dealt with the beauty product size dilemma. It’s the moment when you’re breaking a sweat over trying to get the last drop out of your favorite product, when you wish it could magically double in size. Well, you're in luck. Brands have listened to the pleas for more and this year has been unofficially deemed the year of bulked-up products. A whole host of new 2020 jumbo-size beauty products have made an appearance in the last few months, and you’ll be happy to hear that a lot of fan favorites have made the cut.

One product transformation that's just in time for summer is Supergoop!’s beefed-up jumbo Unseen Sunscreen, featuring 2.5 ounces of formula to keep you protected right when SPF usage starts skyrocketing. Another perfectly timed appearance is Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, the beloved hair saver that now comes in a 7.3-ounce canister. Eyebrow gels, shampoos, and cleansing balms are all a part of the lineup, too, so you can stay stocked up for longer.

While bigger products are always better, it’s especially nice in times like this when you’re restricted from shopping and going outside, or even simply when you're just too busy to run to the store. Ahead, see the new jumbo-size products that have been added to shelves this year that you can now get your hands on.

