If you haven't already, it's time to take note of fashion's extensive list of trends that are making a comeback right now. From 90's denim to 80's makeup, the likes of the past few runway seasons are proof that nostalgic designs are on the up-and-up. And the latest look to make waves includes one of the most popular trends of the early 2000s — flat platform sandals. Simon Miller's have been going viral on Instagram for some time now, and for a short time you can bring a pair into your wardrobe for 20% off. Encouraging shoppers to stay at home, the brand's 'SMFORHOME' promo code can be plugged in at checkout to unlock your discount.

Also known as "flatforms", the trend made popular by the likes of Hilary Duff in the early aughts can now be found at cult-favorite brands like Simon Miller. The Los Angeles-based label has a full assortment of different hues, patterns, and silhouettes on offer, meaning that there's bound to be something fit for every wardrobe. With buckled clasps and chunky soles, the options are seemingly endless.

There's no denying that Simon Miller's iterations are the perfect updated version — with sleek lines and modern color-ways. A prime example, originally priced at $450, the Coaster Platform in a soft yellow color the brand dubbed "Sea Lemon" would feel right at home in a bold or, conversely, more minimalist wardrobe alike since the shape and color are neither too feminine or too stuffy. While on the other hand, the classic Blackout pair, $490, are great if you want something a little more versatile.

The best part of the vintage look is that it compliments several other throwback trends of the moment and offers endless ways to style. For a casual but killer look, try pairing any of the below picks with this seasons favorite denim, 90's light-wash boyfriend jeans and a cropped tank top & cardigan set - so easy yet such a statement. Or go for a Carrie Bradshaw-approved outfit with a nude midi slip dress and bold slides like the Blackout in metallic tin foil. Complete with a baguette handbag for a full fashion girl ensemble.

Simon Miller's sale surely won't last much longer so, hurry, and score the style sets favorite shoe of the season, below.