Ten years ago, makeup was generally much more heavy-handed. Think: brows that took up half of your face and sweeping, dramatic contouring. The beauty trends during fashion week in 2010 proved that in many cases, more is more. To some, it was excessive. But in my opinion, it was a sign of trends to come — and ones that are relevant right now.

However, the fast-moving pace of recent fashion weeks have made it harder to anticipate what's coming next. "Ten years ago, there were half the number of shows," Dick Page, an editorial makeup artist who's keyed for shows such as Michael Kors and Narciso Rogriguez, tells TZR. "Things move much faster now, and it's not a waiting game anymore. Everything has become so hyper-accelerated that even I'm left wondering what to expect."

But all of that unpredictability does make one thing certain: Old trends will surely resurface. "That’s one thing that's never changed," Page says. "Every year, the beauty reflects what the designer is hoping to convey with their collection, so that's where older looks reoccur." And in this year's case, that revolving door has come in the form of heavily contoured lids, flushed lips, and chic ponytails. Those beauty trends dominated at Spring 2020 Couture Week, and are anticipated to be everywhere as New York and Paris Fashion Weeks kick off.

So ahead, check out what the runways of 2010 had to offer that prove certain beauty is nothing more than an evolving, yet-never ending cycle.

Brian Reyes Fall/Winter 2010, New York

Wendy Rowe, former lead makeup artist for Bobbi Brown, created contoured and slightly smokey lids with a silver glitter liner that could be seen all the way down the runway.

As for hair (crafted by Martin-Christopher Harper), elevated ponytails rested at the nape of the neck, with strategically-styled flyaways accenting the face.

Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2010, New York

Val Garland, who currently serves as the L'Oreal Paris Global Makeup Director, created this otherworldly makeup look in 2010 for Jeremy Scott. In 2010, she told Elle that she was inspired by the look of "'90s supermodels," however, she added her own twist with the addition of bold floating eyeliner.

And about those ponies. Models donned sky-high ponytails that fell past the brow bone, a look that celebrities like Kim Kardashian have recently emulated.

Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2010, New York

The mesmerizing combination of orange and gold liner was complimented with bold sweeps of blush that created a Cleopatra-inspired look, tying in beautifully with the ornate head dresses. The dual-toned eyeliner look, prevalent everywhere on shows like Euphoria and on the red carpet is proof that a decade later, we're still obsessing over colored liners.

Elie Tahari Fall/Winter 2010, New York

Seductive eyes and just-rolled-out-of-bed hair is a look that will certainly never go out of style, and the alluring yet barely-trying look created for Elie Tahari was high-fashion grunge at its finest. Per a face chart, Bobbi Brown crafted a soft, textured look that included "sandy gold lids," a "natural velvet finish" complexion, and "iced lilac glitter gloss."

Narciso Rodriguez Fall/Winter 2010, New York

Page, former Shiseido makeup artistic director, focused on a barely-there complexion, a bold brow, and minimalistic lid to create this mysterious look for the 2010 showcase. "Narcisco's looks have always been an evolution," Page says. "Even if we did a stronger makeup look with him, it was always along the continuum of his own personal style. This look is an example of that."

Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2010, New York

Francois Nars, who created the makeup looks for this iconic show, revealed that color was off-limits for the decades-old look. "Marc said the only hint of color he wanted on the runway was in the makeup," he told Allure. So when tasked with creating the muted look, there was one supermodel who came to mind. "We were thinking about Kate Moss when she's gone out the night before and still has some of her makeup on the next morning, but it's slightly worn off," he said.

Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2010, New York

If there's one thing that hasn't changed since 2010, it's the runway's love of a messy ponytail. The barely there look was a staple of Wu's Fall/Winter showcase. The low-maintenance appearance, which was paired by an equally as demure face, is the minimal aesthetic sweeping runways again this year, like at Chanel's Couture Fashion Week show.

Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2010, Paris

The muted makeup — complete with one-dimensional skin and flesh-toned brows — was inspired by medieval times. Created with the intention of drawing attention only to McQueen's statuesque masterpieces, the glam (topped off with a spray-painted stocking cap) bared a striking difference from the bold colors and multiple dimensions of the silhouettes.

Chanel Fall/Winter 2010, Paris

The hair was almost as ornate as the eyeshadow in 2010 for Chanel's below-freezing showcase. The crown of the the hair was teased up and secured in the back with an undone ponytail. On the eyes, makeup artists used purposely inconsistent strokes of dark eyeshadows and liners for a textured-appearance that trailed into the brow bone.