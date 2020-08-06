While it's slightly terrifying that the halfway point of 2020 has come and gone, it also means that one of summer's most famous sales is about to kick off. There's no better way to spend your time during this revered retail event than scoping out the beauty products in Nordstrom's Anniversary sale to see what's worth shelling out money for. Though it's tempting to throw one of everything in your cart, there's a wide variety of products that are especially useful for effective routines that take zero effort.

The sale officially starts for everyone on Aug. 19 and goes up until the end of Aug. 30, but if you're a cardholder, listen up: you're eligible for early access depending on your status in The Nordy Club. For Icons — the highest tier — shopping opened up on Aug. 4. Following them are Ambassadors, who will receive early access starting Aug. 7. Then, on Aug. 10, Influencers can begin purchasing the picks on their wishlist, and Insiders, the final tier, will be able to get a head start on Aug. 13.

Included in this year's inventory are jumbo-size dry shampoos, cult-favorite lipsticks, and coveted silk pillowcases. And if you find that your wants are sold out come sale time, you can use the "Notify Me" feature on the app so that if any of your Wish List items are restocked, you'll be notified.

Below, shop the deals that are makeup and skincare musts for any day of the week, and the ones that are essential for when you want to get ready in five minutes flat.

