While it's slightly terrifying that the halfway point of 2020 has come and gone, it also means that one of summer's most famous sales is about to kick off. There's no better way to spend your time during this revered retail event than scoping out the beauty products in Nordstrom's Anniversary sale to see what's worth shelling out money for. Though it's tempting to throw one of everything in your cart, there's a wide variety of products that are especially useful for effective routines that take zero effort.
The sale officially starts for everyone on Aug. 19 and goes up until the end of Aug. 30, but if you're a cardholder, listen up: you're eligible for early access depending on your status in The Nordy Club. For Icons — the highest tier — shopping opened up on Aug. 4. Following them are Ambassadors, who will receive early access starting Aug. 7. Then, on Aug. 10, Influencers can begin purchasing the picks on their wishlist, and Insiders, the final tier, will be able to get a head start on Aug. 13.
Included in this year's inventory are jumbo-size dry shampoos, cult-favorite lipsticks, and coveted silk pillowcases. And if you find that your wants are sold out come sale time, you can use the "Notify Me" feature on the app so that if any of your Wish List items are restocked, you'll be notified.
Below, shop the deals that are makeup and skincare musts for any day of the week, and the ones that are essential for when you want to get ready in five minutes flat.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
To get a killer look in less than five minutes, a lash-lengthening mascara and lip-plumping gloss is a good place to start. These two favorites from Too Faced are $32 for both during the sale and will help you feel pulled together without needing your entire makeup bag.
If you've been drooling over this mask since Lucy Hale wore it (but perhaps scoffed at the price tag), you're in luck. During the Anniversary Sale, you can get both the LED covering and Dr. Dennis Gross' C+ Serum for $384.
Being at home more than usual has allowed jumbo-size products to really fulfill their purpose — especially dry shampoo. Now for $34, you can get Drybar's volume-inducing formula that soaks up oil and smells of jasmine, sandalwood, and Madagascar vanilla.
Whether you simply can't be bothered to do a full *look* or you're in a rush, this now-$75 kit from Giorgio Armani will be a lifesaver. It comes with a dewy primer that helps set the stage for its liquid blush and just-bitten lip tint. Plus, your bag will feel 10x lighter by having only three sleek bottles of product in it.
For perfect brows on the fly, you'll want this clear gel and pencil duo from the eyebrow pros, which you can get for $27. The pencil and spoolie brush are perfect for filling and shaping and the gel will easily keep every hair in place.
Ever since its inception into the beauty world, Nécessaire has been welcomed with open arms. Its sleek packaging and clean, high-quality products shouldn't be missed (I for one can't get enough of its body lotion's hydration abilities). At the sale you'll be able to grab both the eucalyptus body wash and fragrance-free lotion for $35
Home goods and beauty products have a surprising amount of crossover, and silk pillowcases are a perfect example. While it's not like a serum, they're certainly a beauty tool, helping you avoid hair breakage and preventing wrinkles caused by sleep. You can now get two of Slip's famous version of them for $125.
The hype around the Pillow Talk lipsticks has been nonstop, and for good reason — the shades work universally. If your eye has been on this line for some time, it's worth grabbing this set now for $68, which will include a lipstick, lip liner, and gloss.