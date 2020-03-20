Of all the great disruptors in the shopping space, the buy-now, pay-later revolution is one that's subverted the industry forever. Afterpay is the veritable trailblazer in this department, having secured a faithful way to meet shoppers in the middle since 2014. Once a year, the Afterpay Day 2020 sales event rattles the internet — providing major savings on your favorite retailers, all broken down into four succinct payments. So, those $290 spring boots from Schutz you've been eyeing are broken down into payments of $72.50 through Afterpay, which then receive a price reduction of 25% through the sale — so, the boots are yours for 4 equal payments of just $54.38.

The most staggering steals are found along previously marked down goods, including RE/DONE's $250 High Rise Stove Pipe pant in their "washed chocolate" color-way, which now goes for $30 per payment through the double-sale. The brand's $425 '90s cardigan has whittled all the way down to $34 per payment, making it a must-buy for spring. There's also tons of chic footwear from Schutz, including Gigi Hadid-inspired croc-effect cowboy boots, in tons of different colors.

Ahead, you'll find the individual Afterpay sales happening at each retailer, with the markdown applied to the price tag. Note: to get the Afterpay price, split the Discount price listed in fours. Then, you'll be ready to get shopping.

Schutz COURTESY OF SCHUTZ Fashion girls' favorite shoe brand is offering 25% off all its items using code "FF25", through the next two days. Maryana Boot $290 $217.50 Schutz SEE ON SCHUTZ Cilene Mule $155 $86.25 Schutz SEE ON SCHUTZ