9 Afterpay Day 2020 Sales That You Won't Want To Miss
Of all the great disruptors in the shopping space, the buy-now, pay-later revolution is one that's subverted the industry forever. Afterpay is the veritable trailblazer in this department, having secured a faithful way to meet shoppers in the middle since 2014. Once a year, the Afterpay Day 2020 sales event rattles the internet — providing major savings on your favorite retailers, all broken down into four succinct payments. So, those $290 spring boots from Schutz you've been eyeing are broken down into payments of $72.50 through Afterpay, which then receive a price reduction of 25% through the sale — so, the boots are yours for 4 equal payments of just $54.38.
The most staggering steals are found along previously marked down goods, including RE/DONE's $250 High Rise Stove Pipe pant in their "washed chocolate" color-way, which now goes for $30 per payment through the double-sale. The brand's $425 '90s cardigan has whittled all the way down to $34 per payment, making it a must-buy for spring. There's also tons of chic footwear from Schutz, including Gigi Hadid-inspired croc-effect cowboy boots, in tons of different colors.
Ahead, you'll find the individual Afterpay sales happening at each retailer, with the markdown applied to the price tag. Note: to get the Afterpay price, split the Discount price listed in fours. Then, you'll be ready to get shopping.
J.Crew
At J.Crew, take up to 35% off with code "AFTERPAYDAY."
Urban Outfitters
If you spend $100, Urban is offering you $20 off your next order, with hip styles, including sneakers, jumpsuits, and graphic tees. No code necessary.
Schutz
Fashion girls' favorite shoe brand is offering 25% off all its items using code "FF25", through the next two days.
RE/DONE
This vintage-inspired heritage brand's participating in Afterpay Day, with 20% off its classic styles using code "AFTERPAY20".
ba&sh
Ba&sh's sale is among the most heavy hitting, offering 30% off to all its shoppers — donating a portion of proceeds to research in the process. Use code "AFTERPAY" when checking out.
Vince Camuto
Also giving 30% off, footwear giant Vince Camuto is marking down all its refined styles. Use code "AFTERPAYDAY30" at checkout.
Lucky Brand
LBJ is offering $50 off $150 purchase or more with code "30LBJ"
BANDIER
Shoppers can take 15% off with code "AFTERPAYDAY" at checkout, with brands like Nike and AGOLDE on offer.
NuFace
Using the coupon code 'AFTERPAYDAY' on NuFace.com, get 15% off the brand's cult facial devices.