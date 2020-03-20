The Zoe Report
9 Afterpay Day 2020 Sales That You Won't Want To Miss

By Danielle Naer
Of all the great disruptors in the shopping space, the buy-now, pay-later revolution is one that's subverted the industry forever. Afterpay is the veritable trailblazer in this department, having secured a faithful way to meet shoppers in the middle since 2014. Once a year, the Afterpay Day 2020 sales event rattles the internet — providing major savings on your favorite retailers, all broken down into four succinct payments. So, those $290 spring boots from Schutz you've been eyeing are broken down into payments of $72.50 through Afterpay, which then receive a price reduction of 25% through the sale — so, the boots are yours for 4 equal payments of just $54.38.

The most staggering steals are found along previously marked down goods, including RE/DONE's $250 High Rise Stove Pipe pant in their "washed chocolate" color-way, which now goes for $30 per payment through the double-sale. The brand's $425 '90s cardigan has whittled all the way down to $34 per payment, making it a must-buy for spring. There's also tons of chic footwear from Schutz, including Gigi Hadid-inspired croc-effect cowboy boots, in tons of different colors.

Ahead, you'll find the individual Afterpay sales happening at each retailer, with the markdown applied to the price tag. Note: to get the Afterpay price, split the Discount price listed in fours. Then, you'll be ready to get shopping.

J.Crew

At J.Crew, take up to 35% off with code "AFTERPAYDAY."

Short-sleeve cashmere T-shirt in lemon print
$98$63.70
J.Crew
Flutter-sleeve mockneck top in embroidered eyelet
$89.50$58.18
J.CREW

Urban Outfitters

If you spend $100, Urban is offering you $20 off your next order, with hip styles, including sneakers, jumpsuits, and graphic tees. No code necessary.

UO CANVAS FLIGHT JUMPSUIT
$89$69
URBAN OUTFITTERS
UO Kennedy Ribbed Cropped Cardigan
$59$39
Urban Outfitters

Schutz

COURTESY OF SCHUTZ

Fashion girls' favorite shoe brand is offering 25% off all its items using code "FF25", through the next two days.

Maryana Boot
$290$217.50
Schutz
Cilene Mule
$155$86.25
Schutz

RE/DONE

This vintage-inspired heritage brand's participating in Afterpay Day, with 20% off its classic styles using code "AFTERPAY20".

High Rise Stove Pipe
$250$120
RE/DONE
90s Cardigan
$425$136
RE/DONE

ba&sh

Ba&sh's sale is among the most heavy hitting, offering 30% off to all its shoppers — donating a portion of proceeds to research in the process. Use code "AFTERPAY" when checking out.

Perla Dress
$630$441
ba&sh
Podi Pants Nude
$295$206.50
ba&sh

Vince Camuto

Also giving 30% off, footwear giant Vince Camuto is marking down all its refined styles. Use code "AFTERPAYDAY30" at checkout.

Emmoira Espadrille Flat
$99$48.30
Vince Camuto
Clea - Clear Small Tote
$78$54.60
Vince Camuto

Lucky Brand

LBJ is offering $50 off $150 purchase or more with code "30LBJ"

Tomboy Trucker
$99$49
LUCKY BRAND JEANS
Gola Coaster Safari
$65$15
LUCKY BRAND JEANS

BANDIER

Shoppers can take 15% off with code "AFTERPAYDAY" at checkout, with brands like Nike and AGOLDE on offer.

Cross Back Cutout Bra
$115$97.75
Adam Selman Sport
Criss Cross Upsized Jean
$218$185.30
AGOLDE

NuFace

Using the coupon code 'AFTERPAYDAY' on NuFace.com, get 15% off the brand's cult facial devices.

Mini Facial Toning Device
$199
NuFace
Skin Toning Device
$399
NuFace