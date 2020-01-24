If you've been shopping for Valentine's Day dresses at your favorite online retailer and totally striking out, you still have some time to do a little digging. And because finding that perfect ensemble at a reasonable price point (that will also arrive in time for you to try it on, ask all your friends their input and return if needed) can be cause for some serious stress. Perhaps in the most unlikely of places, Amazon Fashion has taken the headache out of pre-holiday shopping by adding tons of luxury retailers to their stable.

If you didn't already know, favorites from recent seasons like For Love and Lemons and LOVESHACKFANCY have released countless garments onto the online platform. Amazon has plans to grow their stable of private-label fashion brands in the future, which means more of our favorite designers at a fraction of the cost. The best part? Each style comes complete with thousands of reviews, featuring images of the garments on real people and therefore helping you to find the perfect look for any evening.

To jumpstart the search for your hero dress, shop TZR-approved labels below. Each makes their pieces from luxuriant fibers, delivering reliable garments at Amazon-level prices.