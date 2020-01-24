The Zoe Report
8 Valentine's Day Dresses From Amazon That Look Really Luxe

By Danielle Naer
If you've been shopping for Valentine's Day dresses at your favorite online retailer and totally striking out, you still have some time to do a little digging. And because finding that perfect ensemble at a reasonable price point (that will also arrive in time for you to try it on, ask all your friends their input and return if needed) can be cause for some serious stress. Perhaps in the most unlikely of places, Amazon Fashion has taken the headache out of pre-holiday shopping by adding tons of luxury retailers to their stable.

If you didn't already know, favorites from recent seasons like For Love and Lemons and LOVESHACKFANCY have released countless garments onto the online platform. Amazon has plans to grow their stable of private-label fashion brands in the future, which means more of our favorite designers at a fraction of the cost. The best part? Each style comes complete with thousands of reviews, featuring images of the garments on real people and therefore helping you to find the perfect look for any evening.

To jumpstart the search for your hero dress, shop TZR-approved labels below. Each makes their pieces from luxuriant fibers, delivering reliable garments at Amazon-level prices.

C/Meo Collective Women's Levity Strapless Rose Print Midi Dress with Ruffle Hem
Amazon

Both knee-length and strapless, this piece is your go-to for date night. Style with delicate necklace or statement earrings for something more vibrant.

Fame and Partners Women's The Maya Dress
Amazon

This champagne-colored dream comes courtesy of Fame and Partners, pairing lace and silk for a no-fail dinner look. Pair with strapp-y black heels to make the lace pop.

Rebecca Taylor Women's Long Sleeve Swirl Jacquard Dress
$197
Amazon

If you've tired of classic floral prints, look no further than Rebecca Taylor's swirling long-sleeve dress. Style with tights and ankle booties for a no-fuss, weather appropriate look.

LOVESHACKFANCY Women's Terrence Dress
$339
Amazon

Because who doesn't love a traditional peasant dress? For the ultimate sweetheart style, wear this LOVESHACKFANCY piece with your favorite ballet flats (yes, Chanel is encouraged).

Marchesa Notte Women's Strapless Floral Cocktail Dress
$208.50
Amazon

Purple is most definitely V-Day appropriate, while still catching eyes amongst the sea of red garments. Wear with clear heels to let the dress speak for itself.

For Love & Lemons Women's Lola Velvet Mini Dress
Amazon

This For Love & Lemons piece is the definition of cozy-chic. Style with white mules for color-blocking bonus points.

C/Meo Collective Women's Entice Strapless Maxi Dress Hi-Lo Gown
Amazon

This high-low gown is versatile enough to go to a black tie dinner or a party. If your plans are up in the air, this ultra-soft look is the perfect wear-everywhere piece.

MITILLY Women's V Neck Backless Ruffle Long Sleeve Casual A Line Swing Mini Dress
Amazon

Last but not least, the little black dress. Style this ruffle minidress with your favorite pair of designer tights (for example, Giambattista Valli's printed pair or Saint Laurent's square polka-dotted stockings) to finish the look.

