With tons of time freeing up in everyone's schedule, the masses are taking the opportunity to make their space a little more efficient. Whether you've been in bed, scrolling through countless goals-worthy Instagram closets, or sitting in your own pile of boots and coats from seasons past — some expert-level tidying tips are in order. To get started, there are tons of closet organization products you can shop online that look super luxe — and, they're far more affordable than you'd think.

This might come as a surprise, but some of the style set's finest are shopping everyday organizer that are right in your budget. Mary Astadourian, the designer behind Kim Kardashian West's pristine closet space, revealed to Vogue that they're “big fans of The Container Store ... we used a lot of different baskets from there [for her closet].” This is one of several brands with justifiable price points — throw Wayfair, West Elm, and AllModern into the mix, and you can have your dream closet for under $150.

Continue shopping ahead, for equal parts inspo and product recommendations. Once you have your staples, it's well worth adding in a few fashion coffee table books for added flair — or, say, a Chanel surfboard.

The Standing Rack As the entry point into wardrobe organizing, standing garment racks are well worth mentioning. These are widely available at a myriad of price points. If (and when) your wardrobe outgrows it, it can be repurposed into a coat rack. Samah 43" Freestanding Clothing Garment Rack $93.99 Latitude Run SEE ON WAYFAIR

Shoe Stackers To create a closet that Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of, shoes must be held in top importance. The Container Store has an affordable solution for this (at just $29.99 per 4-shelf stack), and it actually looks super luxe. White 4-Shelf Shoe Stacker $29.99 The Container Store SEE ON THE CONTAINER STORE

Converted Wall Closet Racks Kinga Krzeminska/Moment/Getty Images For those who need a little bit more room and are ready to graduate from the garment rack, it may be time to convert an entire wall into closet space. It sounds exorbitant, but it's actually more cost-savvy thank you'd think. Below, you'll find Dotted Line's great closet system through Wayfair. Grid Basic 48"W - 96"W Closet System $129.99 Dotted Line See on Wayfair

Jewelry Organizers Jewelry displays take up tons of counter space on your vanity (that, let's face it, you could be using for your thousand beauty products). In order to keep these dust-free, grab one of the hundred cost-efficient drawers on the market. Pro tip: opt for one with a velvet base to avoid shifting when opening. Jewelry Organizer Drawer Kit $83.44 Hardware Resources SEE ON KITCHEN SOURCE

Handbag Drawers If you like having your handbags on display, but worry about taking them out of their dust bags, then investing in a drawer situation is your best bet. M Design's storage dresser allows you to get the same effect, for less — plus, the fabric drawers will keep leathers soft and scratch-free. 5 Drawer Wide Fabric Storage Dresser Organizer $74.99 M Design SEE ON M DESIGN

Headband Bar It might seem intuitive, but there really is nowhere to put all your headbands unless you make room for them. To keep them from going missing, grab a headband bar — which also happens to work perfectly for silk scarves, necklaces and bracelets, too. Large Antiqued Brass & Acrylic T-Bar $85 Kendra Scott See on neiman Marcus