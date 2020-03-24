The Best Makeup Organizers To Invest In If You’ve Decided It’s Time To Get Your Collection In Order
You've Marie Kondo-ed every corner of your home, adopted a 30-day cleaning challenge, and fully embraced the capsule wardrobe way of life, but you’re probably forgetting one space that most likely needs some orderly love. If you have your lipstick assortment shoved into a random drawer or a plastic tub spilling over with tubes of concealer and mascara, it might be time to tackle your makeup collection with the help of the best makeup organizers.
If the thought of cleaning your fridge or sock drawer sounds more pleasant than decluttering your tubs that may or may not have expired makeup (it’s okay, I've got lipstick from high school, too), you’re not alone. Typically it’s closets, pantries, and desks that get all the fancy guides and organizational attention, but with any extra time on your hands and a few new items, a tidy makeup collection isn’t as far-fetched as you’d think — no magical books or methods necessary.
Luckily, organizers have been upgraded from the plastic tubs and flimsy bags you're probably used to from your early years of makeup collecting. Hard cases with numerous compartments, adjustable spinning bamboo carousels, and chic, sturdy, and stackable acrylic dividers are all available options for working your collection into a more manageable system. Plus, there’s no better time to whip your cosmetic collection into shape than when you’re stuck at home.
Ahead aren’t just any makeup organizers — according to their reviews, they’re best in class. Sort through these 13 picks and find one (or several) to help you get your collection neat and tidy.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
With 1,600 five-star reviews, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better carrier bag. With slots for brushes and removable, adjustable compartments, toting your makeup outside your house (or just from your bedroom to your bathroom) will be pleasantly streamlined. And for fans of the trend, it also comes in a white marble print.
Backed by 300+ five-star reviews, this acrylic makeup tower is more spacious than it looks. The drawers provide ample space for foundations, lotions, mascaras, and everything in between.
Finally, something to keep all of your palettes in check. Broken pans of product will be a thing of the past with this organizer that has 900 five-star ratings to boot. Its nine different compartments allow you to easily see and access your favorite eyeshadow, blush, bronzer, and highlighter palettes.
Vintage vibes are scribbled all over this glass and metal organizer. For people with smaller makeup collections, this 4.5-star divider will make your products look chic and orderly.
Normally it's the makeup that gets all the hype in the cult-favorite Fenty Beauty line, but the brand's makeup organizer also has a 4.7 overall star rating. With removable compartments and protective bags to separate products, this carry-all will keep your products tidy whether you're on the go or at home.
Keep your makeup and brushes away from unnecessary dirt and dust with this acrylic organizer. The added lids provide plenty of protection so your products and tools stay clean. Its 350 five-star reviews are extra confirmation of its effectiveness and chic display.
Boasting close to 5,500 five-star reviews, this tinted light brown acrylic organizer will appeal to fans of neutral colors. Its top-notch organizational system is built with four drawers and a removable upper divided compartment to keep your makeup tidy and Instagrammable.
The sturdy acrylic structure makes this container perfect for storing under your sink or on top of a vanity. With nearly 300 five-star reviews, the organizer comes with four drawers and two divided sections up top, which allow for you to pack all your products in an orderly fashion.
For a texture that strays from your typical acrylic and faux leather, check out this swiveling bamboo organizer. It contains several slots for brushes and a variety of compartments. And its 215 five-star reviews help prove it's worth adding to your cart.
For avid travelers, this 4.8-star hanging organizer keeps your makeup stashed safely and is spacious enough for all your products — no more choosing which *one* eyeshadow palette you want to bring, because you can bring them all. In fact, this makeup bag has come with me on all my trips and I have one that I use for solely craft supplies; it's that roomy.
The versatility of this acrylic makeup organizer makes up for its price. Each compartment is removable, so you can spread them out across your bathroom counter or stack them vertically. The 100+ five-star reviews also make this a splurge-worthy product.
Makeup professionals, or makeup enthusiasts with more products than they can count, will appreciate this sturdy case that has 400 five-star reviews. It contains three tiers of six adjustable trays and has a strong outer shell to keep your products in mint condition.
This cylindrical rotating organizer has gathered up 200 five-star reviews and features a guardrail design, which ensures products won't slide off when you're spinning and searching for what you need. Its shape is super sleek and clean, and it's available in both black and white.